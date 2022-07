Will the Kevin Durant sweepstakes come to an end soon with a reunion in the Bay Area? According to Brian Windhorst, the Golden State Warriors are internally discussing a trade for KD. This comes a day after Steph Curry reportedly not ruling out a reunion with his former teammate. Colin Cowherd reacts to the report and explains why it not only makes sense but how this reunion would compare to the first KD-Warriors era.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO