7-Eleven offers $100K reward for information in string of deadly robberies

As authorities continue their search for a gunman in a series of violent and sometimes deadly robberies at 7-Eleven stores across the Southland, the convenience store company is offering a $100,000 reward for information in the case.

A man believed to be involved in separate shootings at 7-Eleven stores is shown in images released by the Brea Police Department on July 11, 2022.

Two people were killed — a clerk at the Brea location and a customer in Santa Ana — and three others were injured during the spree Monday .

There were a total of six different robberies, starting in Ontario around midnight before moving through Upland, Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea and La Habra.

The suspect wanted in the incidents might also be tied to recent robberies in the San Fernando Valley being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department .

Those four armed robberies occurred over the weekend, and authorities described the suspect as a Black man between the ages of 25 and 30. He’s between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs between 160 and 180 pounds. He wore a black hoodie, dark jeans and a black face covering.

The convenience store company encouraged anyone with information to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

The reward is being offered for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction, officials said.

