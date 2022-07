It didn’t quite have “duck and cover” urgency, and no one was told to hide under a desk. Still, the New York City Emergency Management department’s new public service announcement on nuclear preparedness seemed to raise (and in some cases singe) eyebrows across the media ecosphere this week. The video PSA is actually pretty matter of fact, telling New Yorkers the three things they should do in case of nuclear attack: get inside, stay inside, and stay tuned to media and governmental updates on conditions.

