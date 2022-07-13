ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania law funds state elections, bans outside funds

By Dennis Owens, George Stockburger
abc27.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania election officials are applauding a new law that, for the first time, guarantees state money to counties for running elections. Senate Bill 982 amends the Pennsylvania Election Code to provide public funding for county boards of election. The state funds will be used to help counties...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 5

Related
WTAJ

Wolf signs bill giving tax cuts to Pennsylvania military members

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU)— Representative Jack Rader (R) announced that Governor Wolf signed a law that would provide an estate tax exemption for military members in Pennsylvania on July 14. The new law, sponsored by Rader, provides an exemption from the state “Inheritance Tax” for property transferred from a military member who died as a result […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania making election changes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is setting aside $45 million in grants to help fund county election boards. In turn, counites can no longer receive private dollars to help fund elections. News 8's Tom Lehman was at the state Capitol and has the details on the change. You can watch...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro fires 'warning shot' to states regarding abortion access

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion restrictions and bans have gone into effect in Pennsylvania's neighboring states to the west, including Ohio and West Virginia. On Thursday, during a visit to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro fired what he called a "warning shot" to those states against trying to prosecute people who cross state lines to receive an abortion. Shapiro said if those states try to conduct any investigation on a person coming to Pennsylvania for an abortion, the state will simply not comply.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Elections
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Dauphin County, PA
Government
wdac.com

Grove Calls On PA State Department To Fulfill Constitutional Amendment Publication Requirements

HARRISBURG – With the November general election fast approaching, York County Rep. Seth Grove, who chairs the House State Government Committee, called on the Department of State to complete publication requirements for several constitutional amendments approved by the General Assembly. State laws dictate that proposed amendments must be advertised in two publications in each county no more than three months from the next general election. Under the timeline, the five proposed amendments included in the recently approved Senate Bill 106 and the amendment in House Bill 14 must be published by Aug. 8. To encourage the department to meet the timeline, Grove sent Acting Secretary Leigh Chapman a letter which can be read by CLICKING THIS LINK. Grove asked for an update on the department’s progress in preparing publication statements, text of the questions electors would see on the ballot, the dates the statements will be published, or dates they have been published, among other questions. In the letter, Grove said, “In light of the department missing the deadline to publish the ballot questions proposed in House Bill 963 of last session pertaining to child sex abuse, I believe it is important we, as legislators, make sure these issues don’t happen again.”
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania marijuana law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law that authorizes certain financial institutions to work with legitimate cannabis-related businesses, primarily medical marijuana operators. House Bill 331 allows an authorized financial institution to provide services for legitimate cannabis-related businesses and their business associates. The bill also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Roosevelt
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
abc27 News

Could the groundhog be Pennsylvania’s official rodent?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Every year on February 2, world-renowned groundhog Punxsutawney Phil steps into the spotlight at Gobbler’s Knob to predict the weather. A state lawmaker, however, wants to keep Phil front and center all year long in the eyes of Pennsylvanians by passing a Senate bill that would designate the groundhog as the commonwealth’s official rodent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Pennsylvania Republican leaders endorse Josh Shapiro for governor

Last week, in the first wave of Republican endorsements, nine Pennsylvania Republican leaders announced their endorsement of Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s campaign for governor of Pennsylvania. This group of Republican endorsers for Shapiro includes former Congressmen Charlie Dent of Lehigh County and Jim Greenwood of Bucks County. “I have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
6abc Action News

Pa. Department of State sues Berks, 2 other counties over counting mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania's elections agency sued three Republican-controlled county governments on Tuesday, seeking to force their election boards to report primary results that include ballots with undated exterior envelopes - the subject of several other lawsuits. The Department of State sued Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties in Commonwealth Court,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Local Election#Legislature#Election Local#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Election State#Senate#Republican#Democrat
pennbets.com

Bill Would Broaden Truck Stop VGT Possibilities In Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Legislature’s budget session wrapped up last week with no evident changes affecting the state’s gaming industry, but a York County lawmaker is aiming for a type of expansion in the fall. A bill introduced Wednesday by Republican Rep. Seth Grove would remove a requirement that truck...
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
WHYY

Shapiro, pledging to preserve binding arbitration, wins Philly firefighters’ endorsement

Attorney General Josh Shapiro just won the endorsement of Philadelphia’s firefighters’ union. It’s not his first organized labor endorsement and likely won’t be the last, but this one is slightly unusual: two of the firefighters’ most recent endorsements went to Republicans, former President Donald Trump and far-right U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
102.5 WDVE

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh is the most supernatural city in Pennsylvania, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Pittsburgh was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Keystone State with 238 reported total sightings, including 17...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy