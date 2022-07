COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may be connected to a prior shooting on North Lumpkin Rd. Officers were dispatched to the incident at Big Cat gas station on July 11 at 1:30 p.m. It was determined that a male victim was shot and then transported to Piedmont Hospital.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO