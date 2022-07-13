Zoo & A: Kirk’s dik-dik

By Nokuthaba Dlamini for The StandardForty seven year-old Sarah Makina is one of the volunteers from Zimbabwe’s Hwange Town fighting to save painted dogs from extinction, and earning a living while doing something that has become a passion.Makina, from Mabale village on the outskirts of Hwange National Park, and other volunteers regularly venture into Zimbabwe’s biggest game reserve searching for snares used by poachers to trap the wild animals that are threatened with extinction.The villagers take the snares to Iganyana Art Centre in Dete, which was set up by the community under Chief Nelukuba, where the deadly traps are used...

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO