ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Zoo & A: Kirk’s dik-dik

By Carmen Rose
fox16.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirk’s dik-dik is the answer to this week’s Zoo & A. Here are some other interesting facts from Paul about one of the smallest antelopes in the world:. Dik-diks do not need a water source. They get all their water...

www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Related
DIY Photography

Watch this bratty bear cub take out a trail cam in Minnesota

It’s kind of tough as a mama to admit it, but occasionally your kids can behave a bit like little punks. And bear cubs are no exception. This little cub was caught on trail cam testing out his mother’s patience. When she put him back in his place he took out his frustration on the camera. Twice. The second time succeeding in knocking it over.
MINNESOTA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Bison Takes 3rd Victim In A Week… Corners Tourist And Headbutts Him Right Over Barrier

Last week, we learned of a man who was sent to the hospital after getting gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park, all while trying to save a child from getting hurt. Then, only a couple days later, a 71-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was gored at the park by another bison, and was taken to the hospital to treat a few non life-threatening injuries.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Little Rock, AR
Pets & Animals
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut#Cheetahs#Dik Dik#Africa#Zoo A
travelawaits.com

350-Pound Bear Euthanized After Ripping Into Sleeping Family’s Tent In Smokies

A larger-than-normal black bear ripped its way into a sleeping family’s tent in Great Smoky Mountains National Park last weekend. The bear, which scratched a 3-year-old girl and her mother, was trapped and euthanized on Monday to prevent the risk of other interaction with humans. Park officials say the...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Pulse-Pounding Video Shows Feral Pigs Attacking People…And It’s Terrifying

These things will MESS YOU UP. Wild pigs, or feral hogs, reproduce at an insane rate and destroy everything in their path. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “feral hogs cause more than $1.5 billion in damages (every year) to property, agricultural interests (crops and livestock), native wildlife and ecosystems as well as cultural and historic resources.”
ANIMALS
The Independent

Volunteers fighting to save wild dogs from extinction in Zimbabwe

By Nokuthaba Dlamini for The StandardForty seven year-old Sarah Makina is one of the volunteers from Zimbabwe’s Hwange Town fighting to save painted dogs from extinction, and earning a living while doing something that has become a passion.Makina, from Mabale village on the outskirts of Hwange National Park, and other volunteers regularly venture into Zimbabwe’s biggest game reserve searching for snares used by poachers to trap the wild animals that are threatened with extinction.The villagers take the snares to Iganyana Art Centre in Dete, which was set up by the community under Chief Nelukuba, where the deadly traps are used...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy