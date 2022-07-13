ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Man, 45, dies after boat fire at Berkeley Marina

By Emilie Raguso
berkeleyside.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 45-year-old man died early Wednesday morning following a boat fire at the Berkeley Marina, authorities report. The fire took place on a sailboat that was in the water east of the DoubleTree Hotel. Just before 12:40 a.m., police and firefighters responded to a...

www.berkeleyside.org

