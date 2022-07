ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve fell 5-3 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Centerfielder Matt Fraizer went 3-4, with one RBI in the loss.

The Flying Squirrels pulled ahead in the the top of the ninth, with two runs scoring off reliever Tyler Samaniego. This snapped his 10.1 scoreless inning streak.

The series continues on Thursday at 6:00. Richmond leads the series 2-0.