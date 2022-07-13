ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

Sapulpa students string together 34k lights for Christmas Chute

By Marti Going, FOX23 News
 2 days ago

SAPULPA, Okla. — Christmas in July!

Sapulpa students and coaches spent Wednesday volunteering on what the city hopes will soon be a yearly tradition. Almost 150 students volunteered to help string together around 34,000 Christmas lights.

Sapulpa school leaders say originally the work was estimated to take around four hours, however, with the overwhelming support volunteers knocked the job out in an hour and half. All of that work, naturally done to Christmas music.

The Route 66 Christmas Chute will be a tunnel of lights and decorations that will start at the corner of Main and Dewey and go all the way to the Courthouse in Sapulpa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAP47_0gefVBN400
Christmas Chute coming to Sapulpa

The Sapulpa Chamber of Commerce says the total cost of the project will be about $700,000, which does not include the hundreds of volunteer hours used to complete the project.

The City of Sapulpa passed a resolution supporting the Christmas Chute and will take ownership once it’s completed.

Christmas Chute tours start Nov. 3 2022 and run through Jan. 2, 2023.

Woman escapes custody after breaking into Tulsa “Jetsons” home

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office has a warrant out for the arrest of a woman who escaped their custody Thursday night. Deputies issued a warrant for 31-year-old Misty Jordan-Eaglin for burglary. She also already has warrants out in Tulsa County and Sapulpa. Terry Buckner, who...
TULSA, OK
