Alex Caruso Is Excited About The Chicago Bulls' Chances Next Season: "I Know How Good We Can Be On An Average Night And I'm Excited To See How Good We Can Be On Our Best Night."
The Chicago Bulls recently got Zach LaVine to commit to a long-term deal with the team, and the future is looking interesting for the franchise. When the Bulls were healthy in the 2021-22 season, they were challenging for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but injuries to Alex Caruso and...www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 1