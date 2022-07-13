ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Alex Caruso Is Excited About The Chicago Bulls' Chances Next Season: "I Know How Good We Can Be On An Average Night And I'm Excited To See How Good We Can Be On Our Best Night."

By Divij Kulkarni
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bulls recently got Zach LaVine to commit to a long-term deal with the team, and the future is looking interesting for the franchise. When the Bulls were healthy in the 2021-22 season, they were challenging for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but injuries to Alex Caruso and...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Alex Caruso Compares Timberwolves With Rudy Gobert To Lakers 2020 Championship Winning Strategy: "The Fit Is Great Because Gobert Does All The Things That KAT Doesn't Do Well And KAT Does Things Gobert Doesn't Do Well"

The Minnesota Timberwolves made one of the biggest trades in NBA history when they gave up 4 first-round picks (3 unprotected picks) and a haul of players to the Utah Jazz to acquire Rudy Gobert. It has been a controversial trade for the high price point, but many have advocated for it, considering the Wolves are trying a new and interesting strategy.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Dejounte Murray
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Khris Middleton
fadeawayworld.net

Shannon Sharpe Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Wouldn't Be Happy If They Swapped Teams: "KD Doesn't Want Any Part Of Playing In LA With The Scrutiny That Comes Along With It. And LeBron Has No Interest Playing In New York."

Kevin Durant remains one of the best players in the NBA despite turning 34 years old soon. He proved that in the 2021-22 NBA season when he was healthy. Unfortunately, he couldn't do the same come playoff time. He was obviously frustrated with the Brooklyn Nets and it resulted in...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eastern Conference#The Bulls Talk Podcast
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Will Join LeBron James And DeMar DeRozan And Play In The Drew League On Saturday

Kyrie Irving has been in the middle of several newsworthy moments during the last season. His initial inability to play, thanks to not taking the COVID-19 vaccine was followed by some great performances. However, after the Nets' season ended in a sweep, there was a lot of drama around a potential contract extension before he ended up picking up his player option for next season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Says The Team Won't Wreck Their Future With An All-In Move: "I Don't Wanna Go Off A Cliff Like Other Teams Do When They Go All In, They Got No Young Players, No Draft Choices.”

Joe Lacob has found himself in the news an awful lot in recent times. While partly that was because his team won their 4th championship in the last 8 seasons in 2021-22, it was also for how they had accomplished it. The Warriors owner was coming under some fire for the team's payroll, which was the highest in NBA history, with rival teams being worried about their spending.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Yardbarker

Isiah Thomas Says He Hates The Chicago Bulls Song That Introduced Their Starting Lineup: “Whenever They Turned Out The Lights Here And Started Playing That Music, My Blood Would Just Boil”

There are a few NBA rivalries more intense than the one involving the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls. During the late 80s and early 90s, these two teams engaged in big battles to become the rulers of the Eastern Conference and the entire NBA. The Pistons dominated the matchups for the most part, but once the Bulls figured out the way to beat them, there was no stop for them.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy