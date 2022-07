Kaufman Hall released its second-quarter report following hospital mergers and acquisitions July 13. The average size of the smaller party in the second quarter of 2022 nearly doubled from 2021's year-end value, to nearly $1.5 billion, driven in part by the merger between Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Aurora Health and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health. The smaller average party value in the 2021 year-end report was $619 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO