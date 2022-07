FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that Kentucky’s fiscal year 2022 General Fund receipts grew at the highest rate in 31 years. According to a release by the governor’s office, The Office of State Budget Director reported 14.6% growth over last year and noted that General Fund receipts totaled $14.7 billion, surpassing the budgeted estimate by $945.4 million. This is the second-highest revenue surplus ever – surpassed only by last year’s record amount – and the budget surplus is expected to be even higher once the books are closed on spending later in July, stated the release.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO