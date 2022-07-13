ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegeville, PA

Love Sports? Fun Fieldz brings a miniaturized authentic sports field to your backyard!

By Amanda Brady
Localish
Localish
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1isNBY_0gefTGr700
EMBED <> More Videos Fun Fieldz brings the ball, field, announcers and fun to you!

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa -- Jonathan Retano and Aaron Keller started Fun Fieldz 10 years ago as a way to get kids back outdoors.

The idea is simple, they bring the ball game (field, equipment, and even announcers) to your backyard.

"If you're watching the Phillies, imagine that being shrunk and miniaturized, put it in the truck and deliver it to your house for Wiffle ball", says Retano.

They do all the set-up and take down, from the field posts to the painted lines.

It's not just wiffleball, they also do football, soccer and other backyard activities. "(We have) obstacle courses, giant soccer balls, we have a rubber chicken race" says Keller.

While kids' birthday parties are the most popular, they said they do their fair share of adult events as well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Dangerous Heat Wave Coming to Philly Area

A dangerous, possibly prolonged heat wave will batter the Philadelphia area starting next week, meaning it’s time to start thinking about heat safety. Tuesday will be the first day of what could be six consecutive days of 90-plus-degree temperatures, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said. With high humidity, those temperatures will feel like the triple digits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Collegeville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Collegeville, PA
Sports
MONTCO.Today

Reknown Chef Marc Vetri Opens Bryn Mawr Steakhouse, Showcases Both Culinary and Visual Arts

In checking ingredients, the chefs at Fiore Rosso find no beefs with its quality.Image via Fiore Rosso at Facebook. Chef Marc Vetri and his business partner Jeff Benjamin, having well established themselves in the Phila. dining scene, now bring their eccellente culinary reputations to Bryn Mawr, with Fiore Rosso. Michael Klein, The Philadelphia Inquirer, plated the details on this new Italian steakhouse in Montgomery County.
BRYN MAWR, PA
MyChesCo

The 93rd Kimberton Community Fair: A Fun-filled Event for the Entire Family

KIMBERTON, PA — The 93rd Kimberton Community Fair is set to run from July 25, 2022, until the evening of July 30, 2022, at Kimberton Fire Company Fairgrounds. This year’s fair will be packed with events and activities for the entire family! There will be Livestock shows, home arts exhibits, chicken barbeque, band entertainment, carnival rides and games, fair food, contests and raffles, and community spirit.
KIMBERTON, PA
Localish

Meet the first-ever 'Veterinarian of the Year'

LANSDALE, Pa. -- Dr. Joseph Rossi may be the "Veterinarian of the Year", but he says the life-changing work at North Penn Animal Hospital is truly a team effort. "This hospital wouldn't be here without the staff and their attitudes and how they all go above and beyond," he said.
LANSDALE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Keller
DELCO.Today

This Delaware County Restaurant Made a National List of Best Outdoor Dining

A restaurant in Glen Mills has made a national list of the top 100 places to visit for best outdoor dining, reports RestaurantNews.com. Terrain Café made the list for 2022. The Terrain greenhouse cafe is designed to blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces, according to its website. The food is seasonal and features hand-selected local produce, meats and dairy. Brunch, lunch and dinner is available.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Last chance to obtain free goldfish from Conshohocken pond

Back in May MoreThanTheCurve.com reported on the artificial goldfish pond in Conshohocken that was scheduled to be drained and the opportunity to obtain free goldfish. Note that these are large goldfish. They aren’t for a kid’s tank, but a large tank or a pond. The final opportunity to...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
WHYY

Elton John, Summer Snow Day, Dave Matthews Band, Maze, Pancakes and Booze art show, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Concerts and music festivals dominate the weekend events landscape from individual shows including Anthony Hamilton, Dave Matthews Band, Elton John, Chris Brown, Third Eye Blind and Maren Morris, to festivals, including the Bucks County Blues Festival and the Lancaster Ave. Blues and Jazz Fest. Sweet Charity. Winner of five Tonys,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Birthday Parties
WFMZ-TV Online

New Pottstown smoothie shop focuses on healthy food, giving back to community

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A new spot in Pottstown is offering healthy fruit drinks and bowls, and it's giving back to the community. Smoothie Q, a business that sells healthy smoothies, acai bowls, a variety of Jamaican patties and coco bread, held its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday with TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce. It held a soft opening June 25.
POTTSTOWN, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet Coming to Allentown, Penn.

Grocery Outlet, the fast-growing West Coast discounter will be opening a new store in Allentown, Penn. In an email sent to WGB, the new store will open in September and will be located at 1401 Allen Street. The Emeryville, California-based company’s opening of another Pennsylvania store falls on the heels...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Food & Wine

There Has Never Been a Better Time to Eat at the Jersey Shore

The Jersey Shore draws summertime crowds for its breezy beaches, boardwalk amusement parks, and, especially this summer, its ever-growing food scene. With a new crop of spots highlighting fresh seafood and local produce joining iconic favorites, there's never been a better time to eat "down the shore." For starters, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
MyChesCo

Things to Do in Chester County, Pennsylvania: The Best of the Best

Chester County is a great place to visit for families and friends alike. There is always something to do, and the scenery is beautiful. The top attractions in Chester County, Pennsylvania are definitely worth checking out. From horseback riding to exploring the local history, there is something for everyone to enjoy. So, next time you are looking for a fun-filled day, be sure to place some of the county’s best attractions at the top of your list!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Mega Millions Jackpot Soars To $440 Million For July 12; A PA Lottery Player Earned A Refreshing Jackpot Win In Bucks County

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to roll on this week, soaring to $440 million for July 12. The lump sum cash value of the prize is about $247.8 million before withholding. To put this prize in perspective, the 10th largest Mega Millions jackpot was $451 million. If there’s no winner tonight, Friday’s jackpot will surpass that. After that, it won’t take long for the jackpot to climb even higher on the top ten list.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Localish

Localish

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish

Comments / 0

Community Policy