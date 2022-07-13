Fort Edward’s police chief resigns amid training records scandal

A Colonie man who pleaded guilty to murder in Albany County has been sentenced to 18 years to life. Natural Wise Joseph received his sentence Friday morning. He admitted to killing 39-year-old Lashon Turner last year. Turner was shot at Central Avenue and Henry Johnson Boulevard. The Albany County District...
Documents detail a fight that happened before an Albany mom allegedly told her 10-year-old child to stab her ex-boyfriend. 13 Investigates reporter Tessa Bentulan got her hands on documents on the case from Albany City Court. This document includes the witness statement from the ex-boyfriend, who explains what he says...
Domestic violence experts say it’s important to know there could be more to a story like the one where an Albany mom is accused of telling her 10-year-old son to stab her ex-boyfriend. NewsChannel 13 spoke with Sarah McGaughnea of Unity House. While she does not have direct knowledge...
ALBANY, N.Y. — Christopher L. Vandermark, 57, formerly of Gansevoort, recently pleaded guilty to engaging in a money-laundering conspiracy designed to conceal proceeds from a multi-state unemployment insurance fraud scheme. In pleading guilty, Vandermark admitted to corresponding via online text messages for over one year with a person who...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — A man faces eight to 16 years in prison, convicted Thursday in connection with a series of robberies in Saratoga Springs earlier this year. Justin P. Rock, 37, pled guilty to four separate counts of Robbery in the Third Degree, a Class "D" Felony, according to DA Karen Heggen.
Police are asking for the public’s help after a shooting outside of a Capital District bar sent two people to the hospital. Police were called just after 2 a.m. Friday, July 15, with reports of shots fired in Schenectady at the Saw Mill Tavern on South Avenue. When Schenectady...
Authorities in the Capital District have issued an alert for a convicted rapist they say failed to update his sex offender registration. Troy Police said William Goodman, age 47, is a Level 3 Sex Offender wanted for several felony violations of New York State Corrections law, including failure to register.
Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple swore in four Mohawk Hudson Humane Society staff members as Peace Officers today. The four recently completed Peace Officer Training through the Albany County Sheriff Office’s Public Safety Institute. Mohawk Hudson Humane Society CEO Ashley Jeffrey Bouck:. “Each of these individuals has a primary...
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — The Schenectady Police Department is warning residents of phone scammers. Police were made aware of two recent telephone scams where the callers identified themselves as police officers from Schenectady Police and informed the victim that they had an active warrant. The victims were then told...
State Police say they have arrested a Menands man, accused of reckless driving and DWI. Police say back on Jul 12th 44-year-old Neil Desposito was traveling southbound in the town of Wilton when he struck construction cones of a posted work zone, with workers present. He's also accused of attempting...
BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Eight people from both Vermont and Massachusetts face charges after an overdose death in Manchester. At about noon on Thursday, officers from the Manchester Police Department, Bennington Police Department, Rutland City Police Department, Bennington County Sheriff's Department, and the Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at 202 Beech St, Apt #6, in Bennington, which had been connected to that death.
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A man wielding a knife inside a Stewart's Shop was shot and killed by police on Wednesday morning. About 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, two members of the Saranac Lake Village Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at the Stewart's on Bloomingdale Avenue, according to a state police news release.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Albany City Court confirmed that retiring Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway had been sentenced to conditional discharge after taking a guilty plea in the case against himself and village Police Sergeant Dean Watkins earlier this year. Derway took a plea deal to one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree offering a false instrument, for allegedly reporting several hundred hours of overtime police training hours they did not work.
A Capital District man is recovering after he was allegedly stabbed by his ex-girlfriend’s 10-year-old son on her orders, authorities said. Albany police were called to a home on North Manning Boulevard near Third Street at around 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, with reports that a man had been stabbed during a domestic altercation.
Scammers will stop at nothing to get your money, even if it means unlawfully posing as local law enforcement and threatening jail time if you don't comply!. It might sound far-fetched to some, but police say it's happening - and they tell us to look out for the elderly who are primo targets.
Round Lake, NY (WRGB) — Steve Mittler was a 12-year-old boy attending Corpus Christi Church in Round Lake with his family in August of 1988 when he says the world as he knew it turned upside down with an introduction to then-Father Mark Haight. Immediately he dug his teeth...
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police say they have arrested a 31-year-old Albany woman, accused of threatening her ex-boyfriend with a weapon. Investigators say on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 around 9:05 p.m., officers responded to North Manning Boulevard just north of Third Street for reports of a man who had been stabbed.
East Greenbush police say the “Felony Lane Gang” may be operating in the area again. NewsChannel 13 has reported on this group in other communities in recent weeks. The criminals steal items like purses or wallets from unlocked cars in parks, gyms or places where people would leave their belongings in cars. They then use them to try and steal cash from bank accounts by impersonating the car’s driver.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Karissa Watkins, 31, of Albany was arrested and accused of pointing a loaded handgun at her ex-boyfriend. Police said that, after he disarmed Watkins, she got her child to stab him. Just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a reported domestic situation on North Manning Boulevard where a man […]
