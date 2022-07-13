Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Mainland Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: East Carteret; West Carteret A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Carteret County through 830 AM EDT At 757 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rachel Carson Estuarine Reserve, or near Harkers Island, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Morehead City, Harkers Island, Marshallberg, Davis, Straits, Smyrna, Otway, Williston, Michael J Smith Airport, Cape Lookout Lighthouse, Rachel Carson Estuarine Reserve, Fort Macon State Park and Gloucester. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

