ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2022: the best home buys under $50

By Louise Oliphant
Real Homes
Real Homes
 4 days ago

Home buys under $50? Yes, the Amazon Prime Day deals may be the best time to score on those big-ticket items you need for your home, with savings on everything from TV's, appliances, vacuums and mattresses. But Prime Day is also great for ticking off the smaller items on your wishlist, or stocking up on your usual household buys, all at a discount. Plus you may not have had time to find what you like but wouldn't mind bagging a bargain under $50.

Since new offers are popping up (and selling out) every second, don't wait to tap purchase on the next best thing for your home. You might be in need of some new bedding, a set of the best bath towels or some sleek storage containers. Better still, you might be looking to treat yourself to a new smart home speaker. Whatever you're looking for there are plenty of deals still on to discover. Skip straight to Amazon Prime Day deals under $50 for your home. or keep browsing for our best buys.

8 best home buys under $50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CqzvM_0gefSc7C00

Blink Video Doorbell | Was $49.99 , Now $35.99 at Amazon
Answer your door no matter where you are from your smartphone with day and night infrared video and two-way audio. Been wanting one for a while? Go on, it's now only $35.99. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eO23d_0gefSc7C00

Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Was $49.99, now $19.99 (save $30) at Amazon
Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot speaker is more than half price. Their most popular smart home device is sleek and compact for even the smallest of rooms but boasts a sound full for the loudest of events. For under $50 choose from glacier white, charcoal or twilight blue and enjoy crisp vocals and balanced bass. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBC63_0gefSc7C00

Eureka Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner | Was $39.99, Now $27.00 (save $13) at Amazon
Had your eye on a smart handheld vacuum cleaner for your space? This Eureka model is small and lightweight, easy to manoeuver and carry. At this price it's perfect for quick everyday cleaning. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ff4H_0gefSc7C00

LEVOIT Smart Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom | Was $54.99, Now $46.96 (save $8.03) at Amazon
Cool, clean and fragrant the air from your phone with this smart Cool mist humidifier from LEVOIT. From one of the best humidifier brands this offer is not just a smart buy for your home but for your wallet too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8ien_0gefSc7C00

MUMUTOR Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids | Was $39.99, Now $33.99 (save $7) at Amazon
Can't contain your excitement for sleek kitchen storage? Neither can we. With this multi-pack of glass food containers, your fridge will be looking as Instagrammable as ever. And all for under $50. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YbueY_0gefSc7C00

Amazon Brand – Pinzon 6 Piece Blended Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel Set | Was $52.10, now $27.49 (save $24.61) at Amazon
We've got you covered with this best bath towel set from Amazon. Exclusive to Prime members on Prime day - so don't forget to sign up. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbd3L_0gefSc7C00

Casper Sleep Pillow for Sleeping | Was $65.00 , Now $45.50 at Amazon
Need a new place to rest your head? This Casper sleep pillow is soft and plump for a comfortable night's sleep. And no need to flip your pillow over throughout the night with its 100% cotton percale cover to keep you sleeping cool. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvMw4_0gefSc7C00

Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set | Was $23.64, Now $15.68 at Amazon
In the need for fresh bedding? Summertime is the ideal time to switch your sheets for a warm-weather alternative, and this moisture-wicking set is perfect for keeping you cool throughout the night. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Amazon Delivers Some Bad News for the Economy

For several decades, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report operated on a model of unfettered growth. Since coming onto the scene in 1994, the e-commerce giant has continued expanding to not only push out many independent retailers but singlehandedly take up 45% of the American e-commerce market. Periods of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Home#Amazon Prime Day#Casper Sleep#Food Storage#Amazon Answer#Amazon Amazon
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Digital Trends

All the things you can get for free on Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is without a doubt one of the biggest shopping holidays you’ll experience on the internet all year long. Every year, Amazon offers incredible deals on countless products, and this year it’s handing out deals with the best price tag of all: FREE. That’s right, as part of Amazon Prime Day festivities, some of the best Prime Day deals are free gift cards and free trials of the best services that Amazon has to offer. Keep reading to find out about all of the freebies you can score right now for Prime Day 2022.
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Walmart, Target Pull These Controversial Products from Shelves

A petition has been collecting signatures for over a year to have a certain product pulled from retailers’ shelves. According to Change.org, close to 115,000 signatures have been collected, which pales in comparison to the amount of money the company spends on advertising. This is not the first time...
NFL
Real Homes

Real Homes

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether it’s adding an extension, replacing your kitchen, converting your loft, or decorating your living room, Real Homes has all the modern homeowner’s needs covered.

 https://www.realhomes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy