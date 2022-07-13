Amazon Prime Day 2022: the best home buys under $50

Home buys under $50? Yes, the Amazon Prime Day deals may be the best time to score on those big-ticket items you need for your home, with savings on everything from TV's, appliances, vacuums and mattresses. But Prime Day is also great for ticking off the smaller items on your wishlist, or stocking up on your usual household buys, all at a discount. Plus you may not have had time to find what you like but wouldn't mind bagging a bargain under $50.

Since new offers are popping up (and selling out) every second, don't wait to tap purchase on the next best thing for your home. You might be in need of some new bedding, a set of the best bath towels or some sleek storage containers. Better still, you might be looking to treat yourself to a new smart home speaker. Whatever you're looking for there are plenty of deals still on to discover. Skip straight to Amazon Prime Day deals under $50 for your home. or keep browsing for our best buys.

8 best home buys under $50

Blink Video Doorbell | Was $49.99 , Now $35.99 at Amazon

Answer your door no matter where you are from your smartphone with day and night infrared video and two-way audio. Been wanting one for a while? Go on, it's now only $35.99. View Deal

Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Was $49.99, now $19.99 (save $30) at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot speaker is more than half price. Their most popular smart home device is sleek and compact for even the smallest of rooms but boasts a sound full for the loudest of events. For under $50 choose from glacier white, charcoal or twilight blue and enjoy crisp vocals and balanced bass. View Deal

Eureka Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner | Was $39.99, Now $27.00 (save $13) at Amazon

Had your eye on a smart handheld vacuum cleaner for your space? This Eureka model is small and lightweight, easy to manoeuver and carry. At this price it's perfect for quick everyday cleaning. View Deal

LEVOIT Smart Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom | Was $54.99, Now $46.96 (save $8.03) at Amazon

Cool, clean and fragrant the air from your phone with this smart Cool mist humidifier from LEVOIT. From one of the best humidifier brands this offer is not just a smart buy for your home but for your wallet too. View Deal

MUMUTOR Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids | Was $39.99, Now $33.99 (save $7) at Amazon

Can't contain your excitement for sleek kitchen storage? Neither can we. With this multi-pack of glass food containers, your fridge will be looking as Instagrammable as ever. And all for under $50. View Deal

Amazon Brand – Pinzon 6 Piece Blended Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel Set | Was $52.10, now $27.49 (save $24.61) at Amazon

We've got you covered with this best bath towel set from Amazon. Exclusive to Prime members on Prime day - so don't forget to sign up. View Deal

Casper Sleep Pillow for Sleeping | Was $65.00 , Now $45.50 at Amazon

Need a new place to rest your head? This Casper sleep pillow is soft and plump for a comfortable night's sleep. And no need to flip your pillow over throughout the night with its 100% cotton percale cover to keep you sleeping cool. View Deal

Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set | Was $23.64, Now $15.68 at Amazon

In the need for fresh bedding? Summertime is the ideal time to switch your sheets for a warm-weather alternative, and this moisture-wicking set is perfect for keeping you cool throughout the night. View Deal

