Fire burns brush near SR-54 in Bonita
BONITA, Calif. — Crews battled a brush fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in Bonita.
The fire was reported around 1:25 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of state Route 54, just east of state Route 125.
Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Department responded to extinguish the flames.Body found on rocks at Sunset Cliffs
Aerial video from SkyFOX showed a San Diego County Sheriff's Department helicopter draw water from nearby Sweetwater Reservoir and make drops over the flames.
