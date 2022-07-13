ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire burns brush near SR-54 in Bonita

By Christy Simeral
 5 days ago

BONITA, Calif. — Crews battled a brush fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in Bonita.

The fire was reported around 1:25 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of state Route 54, just east of state Route 125.

Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Department responded to extinguish the flames.

Body found on rocks at Sunset Cliffs

Aerial video from SkyFOX showed a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helicopter draw water from nearby Sweetwater Reservoir and make drops over the flames.

