San Jose, CA

California police find bunker containing $100K of stolen items

By Asher Notheis, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia officials discovered an underground bunker containing $100,000 worth of stolen items at a homeless encampment on Tuesday, according to police. Officers were investigating a commercial burglary incident when their investigation took them to the encampment where the bunker was located, police said. Inside the encampment, police found dozens of power...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

#Police#Bunker#Abc7 News
