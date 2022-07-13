ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Serial arsonist sentenced

By Brian Kerhin, FOX 11 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) – A serial arsonist was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison. James Ambrosius was also placed on extended supervision for three years, after he was convicted of arson of a building used in...

greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 15, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, July 15, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

How drug-laced papers caused a Wisconsin jail to implement new procedures:

(WFRV) – A jail just south of Fond du Lac County is now destroying original mail after an incident involving drug-laced papers that were concealed by having a child draw and write on them. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident regarding two...
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc’s Big Apple Sports Bar’s burglar convicted

KOSSUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office have informed the community of the conviction for the person who burglarized Big Apple Sports Bar on July 6, 2021. Jesse Schulz, 39, from Manitowoc was arrested for burglary, possession of burglarious tools, theft, damage to property,...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman convicted in Neenah murder

OSHKOSH (WLUK) – One of the suspects in a Neenah murder was convicted Thursday. Terran Colwell, 30, pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon in connection with the April 2021 death of Rodger Ridgeway. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30, court records show. She had been...
NEENAH, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
radioplusinfo.com

7-15-22 illegal drug trafficking

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says illegal drugs are probably trafficked through Fond du Lac County and the Fox Valley on a daily basis. An out of state man was arrested over the Independence Day Holiday and law enforcement seized large quantities of illegal drugs. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the suspect was kind of like a “candyman” with such a wide variety of drugs including marijuana, LSD, heroin, mushrooms and oxycodone. Investigators also seized over $21,000 in cash, a loaded handgun and the suspect’s vehicle.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Albert J. Kleiber, 32, Manitowoc, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor OWI (3rd) on 7/28/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on Count 2 – Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for eight (8) months, under the Huber Law, to commence today. Defendant has 2 days sentence credit. Pay $2,400.00 fine, plus costs including $20.00 blood draw fee, total of $4,046.00, by 09-12-22 or 80 days jail. Thirty-six (36) months driver’s license revocation. Thirty-six (36) month ignition interlock. AODA assessment and follow through. Submit DNA sample. Count 1 Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for thirty (30) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) AODA assessment and follow through; 2) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 3) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling/ job search combination; 4) Pay costs of action; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Submit DNA sample. 7) Sixty (60) days jail; Forty-five (45) days jail, under the Huber Law, consecutive to the sentence imposed on count 4. Fifteen (15) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Suspect In Neenah Murder Convicted, To Be Sentenced In September

A suspect in a murder last year in Neenah has entered a no contest plea and will be sentenced in September. 30-year-old Terran Colwell had been charged with felony murder and her trial was supposed to start next week. She pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Court rejects Jonathon Tubby family’s appeal in Brown County Jail shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal appellate court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit over the officer-involved shooting of a man at the Brown County Jail in 2018. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court ruling that officers did not violate Jonathon Tubby’s rights when Tubby was fatally shot after a standoff in the sally port of the jail.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Search For Second Vandalism Suspect

The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to search for a second male suspect accused of vandalism to a historic building in the city last month. Detective SGT Mike Stone says they received a complaint on June 17th and obtained images showing two male suspects spray painting “CAL” in several colors on the structure located in the 800 block of Jay Street.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Woman convicted in deadly high-speed Appleton crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Twenty-year-old Irma Garcia was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide on Thursday after a deadly car crash in September of 2021. Garcia was traveling at speeds over 100 mph before colliding with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, 50-year-old Silia Hurula from Appleton, died at the scene after her vehicle burst into flames.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police respond to weapon threat near Paperfest grounds after road rage incident

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Metro police officers made a high-risk traffic stop near the Paperfest grounds Friday night after a report of a person with a gun. Police say a person reported a road rage incident from Highway 441 and County KK leading into the village of Kimberly and eventually ending near Sunset Park and the Paperfest grounds. Police were told one of the people involved threatened people in the other vehicle with a firearm, although no weapon was shown.
KIMBERLY, WI
Fox11online.com

Weapons complaint in Kimberly stems from Road Rage Incident

VILLAGE OF KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Police are referring disorderly conduct charges after a road rage incident in the Village of Kimberly near the Paperfest grounds. Fox Valley Metro Police were called to the area of West Kimberly Avenue and Railroad Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday. A person reported they...
KIMBERLY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver threatened with gun during ‘road rage’ incident in Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday evening, the Fox Valley Metro Police Department responded to a ‘road rage’ incident in which one driver threatened another with a gun. According to a release, the incident started around 8:30 p.m. on July 15 on WI-441 and County Road KK. Officers say that one driver was threatened and then followed into Kimberly near Sunset Park, and the Paperfest grounds.
KIMBERLY, WI
whby.com

Charge dismissed in hiding of cold case murder victim’s body

CHILTON, Wis–A Calumet County judge throws out criminal charges against a Chilton man accused of hiding a cold case murder victim’s body. Prosecutors had charged John Andrews with Hiding a Corpse late last year after the body of Starkie Swenson was found by hikers in High Cliff State Park.
CHILTON, WI
Fox11online.com

Cash bond set for Oshkosh boat owner allegedly involved in hit-and-run

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WLUK) -- The owner of a boat allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh was arrested and made his initial court appearance Wednesday. The crash occurred between the Wisconsin Street Bridge and the Oregon Street Bridge Saturday night. One of the 43 passengers...
OSHKOSH, WI
wxerfm.com

Joint Investigation Nabs Interstate Trafficker, Drugs, Gun, Cash

A large quantity of drugs along with cash and a loaded gun were seized by authorities last week as a result of a multi-agency investigation. The Fond du Lac and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Offices coordinated with the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group that culminated in a traffic stop the week of July 4th. Working with K9 units, officials arrested the subject who was traveling to Wisconsin from out-of-state on US 151 in Fond du Lac County. They were transporting about 10 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 12 ounces of high-potency THC wax, over seven pounds of THC edibles, along with quantities of suspected heroin, LSD, psylocibin mushrooms, ketamine, oxycodone, over $21,000 in US Currency along with a loaded 9mm handgun.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

