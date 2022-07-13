N.Y. Appellate court overturns conviction of Ann Marie Drago

NEW YORK -- Two people were shot about a block away from each other in the Bronx within an hour Wednesday evening.Just before 8:30 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg at the Sotomayor Houses in the Soundview section. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.Around 9:20 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm at the Monroe Houses. He was also rushed to a local hospital and is expected to survive."I just saw a kid shooting from the outside into the breezeway, shooting wildly. He was even aiming at anything. He was just shooting wildly," witness Amauri Avalo said.There's no word yet on any arrests.

