The Chicago Bulls will play the final game of their Las Vegas Summer League slate against the 76ers on Saturday at 6 PM CT, the NBA announced Thursday night. Aside from a 32-point loss to the Knicks, the Bulls have done pretty well for themselves. They’re 3-1 through their first four games, the last of which was a 89-73 victory over the Hornets.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO