ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Bond set at $10K for suspect in Fox River hit and run boat crash

whby.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSHKOSH, Wis–Bond is set at $10,000 cash for the owner of a boat involved in a hit and run crash on the Fox River in downtown Oshkosh....

www.whby.com

Comments / 4

The Armed Concrete Guy
2d ago

That's pocket change for him. Watch this case as it gets swept under the rug.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Woman convicted in deadly high-speed Appleton crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Twenty-year-old Irma Garcia was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide on Thursday after a deadly car crash in September of 2021. Garcia was traveling at speeds over 100 mph before colliding with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, 50-year-old Silia Hurula from Appleton, died at the scene after her vehicle burst into flames.
APPLETON, WI
whby.com

Plea deal reached in fatal high speed crash in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis–An Appleton woman that was driving at a high rate of speed before a fatal crash reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Irma Garcia is convicted in Outagamie County Court on one count of First Degree Reckless Homicide. Garcia was doing 106-miles an hour when she collided with...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police respond to weapon threat near Paperfest grounds after road rage incident

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Metro police officers made a high-risk traffic stop near the Paperfest grounds Friday night after a report of a person with a gun. Police say a person reported a road rage incident from Highway 441 and County KK leading into the village of Kimberly and eventually ending near Sunset Park and the Paperfest grounds. Police were told one of the people involved threatened people in the other vehicle with a firearm, although no weapon was shown.
KIMBERLY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winnebago County, WI
Crime & Safety
Oshkosh, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Winnebago County, WI
City
Oshkosh, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Winnebago, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Albert J. Kleiber, 32, Manitowoc, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor OWI (3rd) on 7/28/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on Count 2 – Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for eight (8) months, under the Huber Law, to commence today. Defendant has 2 days sentence credit. Pay $2,400.00 fine, plus costs including $20.00 blood draw fee, total of $4,046.00, by 09-12-22 or 80 days jail. Thirty-six (36) months driver’s license revocation. Thirty-six (36) month ignition interlock. AODA assessment and follow through. Submit DNA sample. Count 1 Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for thirty (30) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) AODA assessment and follow through; 2) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 3) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling/ job search combination; 4) Pay costs of action; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Submit DNA sample. 7) Sixty (60) days jail; Forty-five (45) days jail, under the Huber Law, consecutive to the sentence imposed on count 4. Fifteen (15) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox River#Hit And Run#Boating#Reckless Endangerment
seehafernews.com

Suspect In Neenah Murder Convicted, To Be Sentenced In September

A suspect in a murder last year in Neenah has entered a no contest plea and will be sentenced in September. 30-year-old Terran Colwell had been charged with felony murder and her trial was supposed to start next week. She pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon...
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Search For Second Vandalism Suspect

The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to search for a second male suspect accused of vandalism to a historic building in the city last month. Detective SGT Mike Stone says they received a complaint on June 17th and obtained images showing two male suspects spray painting “CAL” in several colors on the structure located in the 800 block of Jay Street.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc’s Big Apple Sports Bar’s burglar convicted

KOSSUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office have informed the community of the conviction for the person who burglarized Big Apple Sports Bar on July 6, 2021. Jesse Schulz, 39, from Manitowoc was arrested for burglary, possession of burglarious tools, theft, damage to property,...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police test cameras recording license plates

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department added a new tool to its crime fighting. The city recently started using license plate readers. Green Bay is one of more than 70 law enforcement agencies across the state using similar technology. Twenty-eight of these Automatic License Plate Reader...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WIS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police dog finds missing man in Kettle Moraine State Forest

KEWASKUM, Wis. - A Cedarburg police K-9 helped find a missing Kewaskum man Thursday morning, July 14. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the man, who is elderly with dementia and limited mobility, walked away from home shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies responded and searched the area of the...
KEWASKUM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle catches fire in Fond du Lac, damages nearby parked car

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two vehicles were damaged after one of them caught on fire early Friday morning. According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, on July 15 around 3 a.m., crews were sent to Woodland Avenue and Main Street for a truck that was on fire. When crews arrived, the front part of the vehicle was reportedly ‘heavily involved’ with fire.
FOND DU LAC, WI
whby.com

Appeals court rejects lawsuit in Brown County Jail shooting death

GREEN BAY, Wis–A federal appeals court rejects a lawsuit filed by the family of a man shot while in custody at the Brown County Jail. The family claimed that Jonathan Tubby’s civil rights were violated after deputies shot and killed him in a sally port at the jail following his arrest in 2018.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Minnesota woman convicted in connection with fatal Neenah stabbing

OSHKOSH, Wis–A Minnesota woman is convicted on charges connected to a fatal stabbing in Neenah. Terran Colwell is convicted in Winnebago County Court on charges of Substantial Battery and Aiding a Felon. As part of a plea deal, one count of Felony Murder was dismissed. Colwell and Mandel Roy...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist dies after hitting parked car in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after hitting a parked car on the 400-block of W. 12th Ave. in Oshkosh. Police say the crash happened at about 6:45 P.M. The motorcyclist died at the scene. They were the only person on the motorcycle and no one was inside the parked car.
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy