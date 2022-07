On the first weekend of August (5th & 6th), a period of summer generally referred to as the “dog days,” Six Rivers Media is joining forces with Bank of Tennessee and Holston Distributing to put on one of the best shows the region has seen in quite some time - the Dog Days Riverfest. Seven bands over two days, vendor booths and food trucks, camping and playing on the Nolichucky, and causes to support and learn about - that makes for a full weekend.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO