ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

The Maggie Springs Run is taking place on Saturday

wyo4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweetwater County- This year the 6th annual Maggie Springs Side by Side Run will be held on Saturday, July 16 at 9:00 a.m. Those who want to attend will have to drive 25 1/2 miles south on Highway 191 and then turn left. The fun run is located at Maggie...

wyo4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
wyo4news.com

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies food distribution this Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Pantry Truck will be in Rock Springs tomorrow, Saturday, July 16, for another food distribution. The event will get underway at 12:30 p.m. behind the Star Stadium Theater. Food will be distributed to anyone needing supplemental food assistance...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

The Newmar Kountry Klub heading to Rock Springs

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — There has been a lot of motorhomes coming into Sweetwater County in the last few days. The Newmar Kountry Klub is hosting their International Rally starting tomorrow for the next week. The Newmar Kountry Klub is an exclusive RV travel club for owners of the Newmar brand Class A and Super C recreational vehicles. “We hold an annual International Rally which is located in different areas of the country each year,” Ron Llewellyn, an International Director, mentioned. This year the location is at Sweetwater Events Complex starting this Saturday, July 16. During the rally week, there will be five days of seminars, a new unit display, several catered meals, entertainment, a golf tournament, craft classes, and social events set up for the attendees.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Green River Stands Strong Weekend Fundraiser Starts Friday

Green River Stands Strong has a weekend of live entertainment and a smorgasbord of culinary delights set to honor and raise funds for the families of Aaron Sadler, Jesse Wells and Brian Nussbaum. LOCATION. DATES. Bar Row. Railroad Avenue in Green River, WY. Friday – Sunday. July 15th –...
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Patriot Night at RS Rodeo to honor of fallen Wyoming Marine and family

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The committee directors for the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming, in association with the Wyoming Peace Officers Association (WPOA) and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), today announced that Patriot Night during the rodeo on Friday, July 29, 2022, will feature the fathers of two fallen Wyoming service members in a one-of-a-kind military tribute to U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum and his family.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sweetwater County, WY
Government
County
Sweetwater County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Utah State
wyo4news.com

Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 7/15/2022 —...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

COVID-19 Cases on the Rise Across Wyoming

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Public Health announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Wyoming and Sweetwater County. While hospital admissions are low, and most people have mild illness, Public Health is still encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19 and to take precautions to avoid spreading illness to others.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#Cerebral Palsy#Brain Surgery#Encephalopathy#The University Of Utah
sweetwaternow.com

Fallen Soldiers Motorcycle Ride to Honor Joshua Thompson

ROCK SPRINGS — The 13th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride from will be stopping in Rock Springs tomorrow to honor local fallen hero Private Joshua Thompson. Joshua Thompson was a United States Army Veteran of the Iraq War who passed away on August 13, 2013....
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Upcoming fundraisers for the victims of the Embassy Shooting

Sweetwater County – There will be upcoming fundraisers for the victims of the Embassy Shooting this weekend. There are several ways in which community members can help the affected families and individuals with these two fundraisers that the Embassy is putting on. The three victims of the shooting that took place on June 23, 2022, at the Embassy Tavern and Bar, have been identified as Aaron Sadler, Jessica Wells, and Brian Nussbaum.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Mustang Loop Bike Trails Now Open to Riders of All Ages

ROCK SPRINGS — The brand new Mustang Loop bike trails are now open for riders of all ages following a large clean-up effort and and a dedication ceremony yesterday afternoon. The Loop is located behind the parking lot at Western Wyoming Community College and runs adjacent to Gateway Blvd....
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
bigfoot99.com

Wyoming has $100M in unclaimed property – is any of it yours?

An unexpected financial windfall might be waiting for you in Cheyenne. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office is holding nearly $100 million in unpaid claims. The state paid out more than $15.2 million in money and securities during the fiscal year that ended June 30th. More money came in during that time.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sweetwaternow.com

Green River Fire Department Responds to HAZMAT Call

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department (GRFD) was called Tuesday afternoon on a possible HAZMAT situation located on the east side north of the 530 Bridge on Uinta Drive. GRFD responded and realized it was a possible hazmat situation with sulfuric acid barrels in a trailer off...
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 15 – July 16, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy