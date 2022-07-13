The Maggie Springs Run is taking place on Saturday

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — There has been a lot of motorhomes coming into Sweetwater County in the last few days. The Newmar Kountry Klub is hosting their International Rally starting tomorrow for the next week. The Newmar Kountry Klub is an exclusive RV travel club for owners of the Newmar brand Class A and Super C recreational vehicles. “We hold an annual International Rally which is located in different areas of the country each year,” Ron Llewellyn, an International Director, mentioned. This year the location is at Sweetwater Events Complex starting this Saturday, July 16. During the rally week, there will be five days of seminars, a new unit display, several catered meals, entertainment, a golf tournament, craft classes, and social events set up for the attendees.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 21 HOURS AGO