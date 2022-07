Starting at the picnic tables near the parking lot, tour the Folger Estate Stable Historic District at Wunderlich Park (4040 Woodside Road, Woodside). Learn about the history of the main stable, Carriage House, Chinese built stone walls, the blacksmith barn and dairy house. Take a trip back in time to learn about the agricultural uses of the property, the development of the Folger Coffee Company, the architectural legacy of the estate, the influence of horses to the American West and Woodside history. This year the tour will describe the planned restoration of the Dairy House built in 1874. Parking is limited.

