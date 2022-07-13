ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Top 2022 Seahawks Training Camp Storylines: Is Cody Barton Ready To Step Up In A Starting Role?

By John Boyle
seattle Seahawks
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Seahawks training camp kicking off later this month, Seahawks.com is taking a look at 10 of the most intriguing storylines, position battles and players heading into the 2022 season. Today, we take a look at linebacker, where Jordyn Brooks is looking to build off a big 2021 season, and where...

www.seahawks.com

Yardbarker

The Possibility of Jimmy Garoppolo to Seattle

Trey Lance is positioned to be the starting QB for the San Francisco 49ers. This leaves Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup or a tradable quarterback. Seahawks fans wouldn’t mind Garoppolo as the Seahawks starting QB. He was a backup quarterback to Tom Brady back in New England from 2014 to 2017. Jimmy was also the starter for San Francisco from 2017 to 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Seahawks seeking rebound and a QB entering training camp

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-10) CAMP SITE: Renton, Washington LAST YEAR: Seattle endured its worst season of Pete Carroll’s tenure, missing the playoffs for just the third time in his 12 seasons in charge. Seattle finally experienced life without QB Russell Wilson because of a finger injury that cost him three games. The Seahawks will learn more about life without Wilson after he was dealt in a blockbuster trade with Denver during the offseason. S Jamal Adams (shoulder), RB Chris Carson (neck) and CB Tre Brown (knee) all had their seasons cut short by major injuries. Seattle did close the season with wins in four of its last six, highlighted by the best stretch of RB Rashaad Penny’s young career. IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: QB Drew Lock, LT Charles Cross, RT Abe Lucas, TE Noah Fant, WR Marquise Goodwin, DE Boye Mafe, OLB Uchenna Nwosu, C Austin Blythe, CB Coby Bryant, CB Justin Coleman, DL Shelby Harris, DL Quinton Jefferson, RB Ken Walker III.
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Football
ClutchPoints

2 hidden gems on the Seattle Seahawks roster in 2022

The Seattle Seahawks are in transition. Out went Russell Wilson, marking the first time since 2011 anyone other than Wilson will start significant numbers of games. Whether it’s Drew Lock or Geno Smith is non-consequential, the Seahawks will need to get production from other places to help them out. If the Seahawks are to have any morsel of a chance at making the playoffs, they’ll need everyone on full tilt every week.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Rams LB Bobby Wagner 'didn't want to leave' Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks and six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner had a nasty breakup in early March. Three weeks later, Wagner signed a five-year deal worth up to $50 million with a division-rival of the Seahawks — the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams. According to Bob Condotta of The Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seahawks All-Time Fantasy Mock Draft: Rounds 16-20

Set to kick off their 47th season as an NFL franchise later this month, the Seahawks have had no shortage of star power during their nearly five decades of existence since beginning play in 1976. In a world without realism, what would a fantasy team featuring Seattle legends from different...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Cowboys 2023 Draft: Oregon LB 'Best Fit' with Micah Parsons?

The Dallas Cowboys have selected four linebackers, including 2021 All-Pro rookie Micah Parsons, in the last two NFL Drafts. Even before the 2022-23 season gets under way, could they look to make it a third straight year of beefing up the middle of the defense?. One name that has already...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Packers defensive backs coach Jerry Gray makes defense even more formidable

The Green Bay Packers have arguably the best secondary in the league heading into 2022. They are led by maybe the best trio of cornerbacks in the league in All-Pro Jaire Alexander, standout Rasul Douglas (led team in interceptions last season with five), and talented NFL sophomore Eric Stokes (led all rookies with 13 passees defensed last season). Green Bay's defense also has an elite safety pairing Adrian Amos (career-high 93 tackles last season) and Darnell Savage (started each of his 46 career games). What makes this defensive backfield even scarier is their position coach. defensive backs coach Jerry Gray is a former four-time Pro Bowl safety and has coached defense in both college and the NFL for the last 26 years. His experience makes this unit even scarier.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bobby Wagner Has Honest Admission On Seahawks Exit

Bobby Wagner was the heart and soul of the Seattle Seahawks' defense for several years, and yet, he was released prior to the start of free agency. A few weeks after the Seahawks released Wagner, the All-Pro linebacker signed a five-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams. In a recent...
SEATTLE, WA

