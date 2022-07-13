ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Grass fire near Alligator Alley in West Broward burns over 500 acres

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out a grass fire...

wsvn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after, authorities said, he came under fire in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Griffin Road and Southwest 43rd Avenue, east of the Florida Turnpike, Friday afternoon.
DANIA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashes into pump at gas station in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into a pump at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade. A 7News viewer sent in a video of the incident that occurred on Thursday. The driver somehow lost control at the Marathon Gas Station along Southwest 91st Avenue and Bird Road. It...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
WSVN-TV

2 dead after fatal crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A deadly crash in Miami left two people dead. Authorities closed off the eastbound lanes of Interstate 95 in the area of Biscayne Boulevard Saturday morning. According to authorities, a silver sedan lost control while heading eastbound, crashed into the central median and overturned. The two people...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Southbound Turnpike lanes shut down following ‘serious’ crash west of Medley: FHP

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike were shut down at the Northwest 106th Street exit, west of Medley, following a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At around 3:45 p.m. Friday, troopers tweeted that one person suffered serious injuries in the crash...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Mile Marker#Alligator Alley#Sunbeam Television Corp
WSVN-TV

Fire rescue crews work to remove car from canal in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Fire Rescue crews worked to remove a car from a canal in Plantation. Officials responded to the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Hiatus Road, Thursday morning. 7SkyForce hovered over the scene where Plantation Fire Rescue crews could be seen trying to pull a car from...
PLANTATION, FL
850wftl.com

Broward city rolling out Tesla police cars

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL- 13 Tesla model Y electric vehicles will be hitting the road in south Broward County as police cars for the city of Hallandale Beach. The department will be issuing a dozen of the EVs to detectives and the remaining car will be tested as a patrol vehicle.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
WSVN-TV

Shooting in Miami leaves 1 person dead

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Miami. 7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Northeast 78th Street and Fifth Avenue, Friday. City of Miami Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. A male in his 20s was found suffering from apparent gunshot...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Video shows suspects in several jewelry heists in South Florida

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Detectives are searching for two women who are suspects in a series of jewelry thefts in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Surveillance video shows them stealing from a kiosk at the Coral Square Mall, at 9469 W. Atlantic Blvd., in Coral Springs, police said. The kiosk...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

Safe Stolen From Treasure Coast Home Found in Biscayne Bay

A safe that was reported stolen during a house burglary on Florida's Treasure Coast was found dumped in Miami's Biscayne Bay, authorities said. Port St. Lucie Police said the safe was found Wednesday afternoon in Miami-Dade County following a search. The safe was reportedly stolen last week during a burglary...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

SWAT situation ends in Hollywood house fire; barricaded man transported

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating after flames erupted following a SWAT situation in Hollywood. The fire broke out along the 2700 block of Dewey Street on Thursday night. The man reportedly refused to come out and threatened to hurt himself and others. One man said he threw Molotov...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man shot and killed in Deerfield Beach parking lot

A Margate man was shot several times in a Deerfield Beach parking lot and later died, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired near the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Court about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Billy Alceus, 22, was found in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue took him ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

City of Hallandale Beach rolls out Tesla electric police fleet

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hallandale has purchased several Tesla electric vehicles that will be utilized by the Hallandale Police Department. The city’s purchase includes 13 new Tesla Y vehicles. Twelve of those vehicles will be used by detectives while the remaining one is being tested...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy