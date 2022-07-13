$7M awarded to Hardwire, LLC for law enforcement’s protection gear

Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Junior Velazquez-Morillo of Newark, DE on felony drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred on Thursday evening. On July 14, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., troopers on patrol observed a silver Hyundai Elantra parked in The Elms apartment complex in Newark. Troopers witnessed a hand-to-hand transaction occur between the operator of the Elantra and another subject in the parking lot. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle on Coventry Lane and contact was made with the operator, identified as Junior Velazquez-Morrillo. Troopers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view, and Velazquez-Morrillo was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of the Elantra led to the discovery of approximately 3.2 grams of cocaine and approximately 4.5 grams of suspected heroin and fentanyl.

NEWARK, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO