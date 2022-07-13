ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

$7M awarded to Hardwire, LLC for law enforcement’s protection gear

By Deja Parker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELMARVA – The Department of Justice has awarded Hardwire, LLC in Pocomoke $7 million to protect law enforcement. The funding is a part of the Rifle Resistant Steel Plate and Spall Protection Contract for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. With crime on the rise officials think it’s important that law enforcement...

