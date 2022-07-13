ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Working on strength, volume

 2 days ago

Madrigal (groin) will work on strength and volume this week, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com...

FanSided

Cubs: 3 scapegoats for disappointing season not named Jed Hoyer

While the Chicago Cubs dismantled much of their core last season, they expected to be a bit better in 2022. That has not happened. After trading Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez, Craig Kimbrel, and Joc Pederson (among others) at the trade deadline last year, the Chicago Cubs expected to be a little bit better this season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Placed on restricted list

Santana (personal) was placed on the restricted list Friday as he addresses a family emergency. Santana will be away from the team for a few days while with his family, likely making him unavailable until after the All-Star break. Kevin Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday to replace him on the active roster.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Facing shutdown

Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Given ninth-inning work

Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
ARLINGTON, TX
Iowa State
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Illinois Sports
FOX Sports

Cubs host the Mets on home losing streak

New York Mets (56-34, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-55, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -140, Cubs +120. BOTTOM LINE: The...
CHICAGO, IL
Front Office Sports

Cubs Co-Owner Interested in Piece of Chicago Sky

One of the Chicago Cubs’ co-owners could add another Windy City team to her portfolio. Chicago Sky owner Michael Alter has reportedly held preliminary talks with Laura Ricketts about becoming a potential investor in the WNBA team. After the Sky won the 2021 WNBA Finals, Alter expressed his willingness...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Patrick Mahomes outsmarts the NFL by appearing in beer commercial that's not actually about beer

If you've ever watched an NFL game, you may have noticed that dozens of beer commercials will generally air during each game. If you pay close attention to those commercials though, you may have also noticed that none of them ever feature any NFL players and there's actually a good reason for that: The NFL has a rule in place that keeps active players from directly endorsing beer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

White Sox Share A Familiar Eloy Jimenez Update

It doesn’t seem to matter what happens for Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez. The guy just can’t seem to stay healthy. The 25-year-old slugger has been limited to just 66 at-bats in 19 games due to a hamstring injury he suffered early in the season, which kept him out until he was activated just a week ago on July 6.
CHICAGO, IL
Nick Madrigal
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Keeps thriving in rehab assignment

Lewis (concussion) played five innings in left field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over Oklahoma City on Friday, going 1-for-3 with three-run home run. Lewis' stint on defense was his second during his rehab assignment and went an inning longer than his initial one Tuesday. The slugging outfielder also left the yard for the fifth time in the last six games, signaling that his timing at the plate is of no concern at this point in the process.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

White Sox Injury Update: Eloy Jimenez Unlikely to Play this Weekend

Prior to Friday night’s contest between the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins, Sox manager Tony La Russa provided another update on the injured Eloy Jimenez. After stating on Thursday that Jimenez could potentially return to the lineup sometime this weekend, it now appears that he is unlikely to do so.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Takes eighth loss

Melancon (3-8) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out one across one-third of an inning to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants. Melancon entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at three. However, he allowed two singles, a double and a walk to take his eighth loss of the season. Melancon has served as Arizona's primary closer this season -- particularly since Ian Kennedy (calf) has been sidelined -- but has allowed one earned run in four of his last 10 appearances. Melancon owns a 5.28 ERA and a 21:9 K:BB across 30.2 frames on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Cubs#Volume#Triple A
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Back in action

Cooper (knee) will bat second and play first base Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. A bruised left knee kept Cooper out of the lineup the previous two games, though he did appear off the bench Thursday. He's been cold over his last 10 games, striking out 13 times while recording just three hits, but his overall .295/.362/.453 slash line earned him his first career All-Star nod.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Departs Friday's contest

Llovera was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers with an unspecified injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Llovera delivered 1.2 scoreless innings before leaving with the training staff during the seventh inning. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Baseball
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Leaves with neck issue

Iglesias was removed from Friday's game against the Pirates with neck stiffness, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the field for the top of the fifth inning. It's unclear if the 32-year-old will be able to retake the field this weekend against Pittsburgh, or if he'll require at least the All-Star break to get healthy.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Remains on bench Thursday

Grossman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Cleveland. Grossman will take a seat for the second consecutive game Thursday. He's struggled in July with a .472 OPS, and his grip on a starting role could be slipping. Akil Baddoo will make his third straight start in left field for Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Flyers' Louis Belpedio: Joining Philly organization

Belpedio signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Wednesday. Belpedio had 30 points in 69 contests with AHL Iowa last year. He'll likely begin 2022-23 with AHL Lehigh Valley, though he'll be a depth option for the Flyers should they need an extra defenseman.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Resting Thursday

Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Guardians. Barnhart will get a day off after he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Royals. Eric Haase will take over behind the plate and bat fifth in the series opener.
DETROIT, MI

