ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

‘Parks After Dark’ program to help San Diegans take their parks back

By Emily Alvarenga
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45L7Ay_0gefOSoI00
The City Heights Recreation Center will be host to the “Parks After Dark” program on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights this summer with live entertainment, activities and games for San Diego families. (John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The pilot program is launching at three parks in underserved areas this summer

A new program aimed at helping San Diego families feel safe getting outdoors on warm summer nights is launching this week at three local parks.

The “Parks After Dark” program will transform the City Heights, Linda Vista and Skyline Hills recreation centers into mini-festivals, with live entertainment, activities for all ages, games and free meals for kids. The program runs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 6 to 9 p.m., starting this week through Aug. 27.

“Summer in San Diego is always a very, very special time, and after a couple of summers where we haven’t been able to come together the way that we normally would like to, we’re proud that these programs are going to be bringing folks together in the name of community and creating summer fun,” said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

The city of San Diego received a $500,000 grant from San Diego County, along with additional donations from the San Diego Parks Foundation and Price Philanthropies Foundation, to launch the program.

“We intend to help San Diegans take their parks back,” said Michel Anderson, Parks Foundation board chair. “We wanted families to feel safe coming to the parks in their neighborhoods after dark.”

The pilot program is starting at three parks in communities of concern, identified to have a high concentration of youth and low-income households, Anderson said.

“This neighborhood and others have been neglected, underserved, underinvested in and even, at times, divested in,” Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said at a press conference held at the City Heights Recreation Center Tuesday morning. He added that the program will “bring joy to communities ... alongside safety and peace, instead of some of the violence and fear that we’ve seen in parks over the years.”

“Parks After Dark” is based on a successful Los Angeles County program that, over the last decade, has worked to reduce crime and create safe spaces to play in local communities where there is usually an uptick in crime in the summer, Anderson said.

In Los Angeles, data showed that the first three parks to host similar programs saw a 32 percent decrease in serious and violent crimes within the first three years, between 2009 and 2013.

“Parks After Dark” builds on the Parks Foundation’s “Come Play Outside” program, which served more than 16,000 children youth and families last summer. Organizers hope the pilot program is a model for future summer programs that can expand to other parks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Why Is San Diego's Pride in July?

This year, as has often happened in the past, many San Diegans take to wondering: Why is San Diego Pride not in June, which is widely recognized as Pride Month in the United States?. Well, 50,000 annual attendees of Pride in America's Finest City can't be wrong: Pride in July...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

'Parks after Dark' launched in 3 San Diego neighborhoods to foster community fun

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego took the first step Thursday in taking back their parks, by launching weeks of planned events full of fun for the entire family. The program, part of Mayor Todd Gloria's "Come Play Outside" initiative, will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at the City Heights, Linda Vista and Skyline Hills Recreation Centers from 6-9 p.m. from July 14 through Aug. 27.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
Voice of San Diego

Before Gay Meant Gay: Meet San Diego’s Early LGBTQ Pioneers

Two progressive, upper-crust women who hosted a former president and first lady at their home at the edge of Balboa Park. A spiritualist who channeled famous composers and built one of the most stunning mansions in San Diego for himself and his companion. A celebrity female impersonator who’s still the talk of East County history buffs. And a La Jolla physician whose stunning secret made front-page news from coast to coast.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gloria
sandiegomagazine.com

10 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: July 14-17

July 14-16 Hillcrest Pride Events: Pride of Hillcrest Block Party & San Diego Pride Parade. San Diego Pride Week continues with the Pride of Hillcrest Block Party and the San Diego Pride Parade at Pride Plaza in Hillcrest. The block party on Thursday and Friday will feature a drag show, DJ performances, go-go dances, free ferris wheel rides, food trucks and a dance party under the flagpole. Tickets can be found here. On Saturday, the San Diego Pride Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag with a 1.5 mile route that leads directly to the San Diego Pride Festival at Balboa Park. This year’s theme of “Justice With Joy” calls for colorful and celebratory floats that pair commemoration of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community with appeals for justice in the constant fight for rights.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Nights#After Dark#Crime
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego Zoo appeals to out-of-state visitors looking to relax and get unpregnant

“Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade and handed the issue of reproductive rights over to the states, we’ve seen a huge uptick in people interested in traveling to California in order to procure abortions,” says Marilyn Beastie, director of bio-tourism at the San Diego Zoo. “It helps that Governor Newsom has promised that the state will be a sanctuary for those out-of-state travelers, and will even provide government assistance once they are here. We here at the Zoo realized that we had a unique opportunity to help.
SAN DIEGO, CA
point2homes.com

327 W University Ave, San Diego, San Diego County, CA, 92103

Zoned R-4. This Spanish Revival upgraded home is centrally located in a desirable walkable neighborhood of Hillcrest. Kitchen remodeled with quartz-like countertop, new cabinets, appliances plus tiled bathroom with walk-in shower. In 2019 home was upgraded with new electrical wiring, added installation, beautiful hardwood floors and baseboards, refinished built-in cabinetry and front door, wall heater, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, fresh paint, window treatments, most of the windows replaced. Additional features include laundry room with washer/gas dryer, extra storage, 2-car garage with covered carport and patio. Close to Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, entertainment, and great restaurants.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
eastcountymagazine.org

Sheriff's Re-entry Program

July 14, 2022 (San Diego) -- A Fresh Start Farm Stand was held today at San Diego County Sheriff's Department Headquarters in Kearny Mesa. It is part of a landscaping and gardening program at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee and the East Mesa Reentry Facility in Otay Mesa. People in custody learn about growing their own food, eating healthy, working in teams and responsibility.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
27K+
Followers
73K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy