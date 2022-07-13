ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers' Kolby Allard: Demoted to Round Rock

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Rangers optioned Allard to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday. While appearing in relief both...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Sent down Saturday

Moniak was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Moniak lost out on consistent at-bats over the last few weeks and will head to the minors after Johan Camargo (knee) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday. Moniak hit .130 with a double, four runs and two RBI over 18 games during his time in the majors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mark Appel: Optioned to Triple-A

Appel was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Appel joined the Phillies' bullpen in late June and posted a 1.29 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in seven innings over four appearances with the major-league club. However, the right-hander will head back to the minors after Ranger Suarez (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Placed on restricted list

Santana (personal) was placed on the restricted list Friday as he addresses a family emergency. Santana will be away from the team for a few days while with his family, likely making him unavailable until after the All-Star break. Kevin Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday to replace him on the active roster.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Sam Hilliard sitting Thursday for Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Hilliard started the last two games, which both came against righties, but the lefty-hitter will be in the dugout for Thursday's matinee against a southpaw. Connor Joe will man left field while C.J. Cron (wrist) returns to first base and cleanup duty.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Not starting Game 1

Marte isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Marte returned to the lineup Thursday against the Cubs and went 2-for-5 with a run, an RBI and two strikeouts. Travis Jankowski is taking over in right field and batting eighth.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Given ninth-inning work

Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
ARLINGTON, TX
On3.com

Freshman expectations for the 2022 season

Given the amount of roster turnover year over year, Texas has a pretty young team. Factor in the new rules allowing unlimited class size, and they’ll have a young team next season too. The amount of talent that’s been added at least means the growing pangs should have a fair amount of entertaining moments, but young players make mistakes just as everyone does when it comes to on the job training. Most of the attention for the 2022 class is on the O-line and we’ll start with their individual expectations first.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Swipes bag Friday

Hampson went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 13-2 win over the Pirates. Hampson had started six straight games in a row, going 6-for-21 (.286) in that span before hitting the bench Friday. He would end up playing about half of the game, as Jose Iglesias exited the contest with neck stiffness at the start of the fifth inning. Hampson went on to extend his hitting streak to seven contests, with the surge lifting his season slash line to .241/.320/.366 in 127 plate appearances. He's added five stolen bases, two home runs, 12 RBI and 21 runs scored across 45 games.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Sebastian Rivero sitting for Kansas City on Saturday

Kansas City Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rivero is being replaced behind the plate by Freddy Fermin versus Blue Jays starter Max Castillo. In 13 plate appearances this season, Rivero has a .000 batting average with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Luis Robert not in lineup for White Sox on Saturday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Robert is being replaced in center field by Adam Engel versus Twins starter Dylan Bundy. In 323 plate appearances this season, Robert has a .301 batting average with a .795 OPS, 12 home...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Leaves with neck issue

Iglesias was removed from Friday's game against the Pirates with neck stiffness, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the field for the top of the fifth inning. It's unclear if the 32-year-old will be able to retake the field this weekend against Pittsburgh, or if he'll require at least the All-Star break to get healthy.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Hanser Alberto batting sixth on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Alberto will start at second base on Friday and bat sixth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Jake Lamb moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alberto for 7.4 FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Resting Thursday

Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Guardians. Barnhart will get a day off after he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Royals. Eric Haase will take over behind the plate and bat fifth in the series opener.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Trade target

Sources indicate the Diamondbacks are willing to discuss a trade involving Walker, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Walker rebounded from a down year in 2021 and is tied for ninth in MLB with 22 home runs -- he hit No. 22 on Friday. While his .206 batting average may not look appealing, the first baseman's expected average (.269 xBA) and on-base rate (.400 xwOBA, 17th in MLB) paint a different picture of his value. Teams more analytically inclined will see through the low batting average.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Bruins' Connor Carrick: Lands with Boston

Carrick signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Wednesday. Carrick spent most of last season with AHL Charlotte while under contract to the Kraken. He posted 32 points in 59 contests with the Checkers, and he'll likely move on to AHL Providence for the bulk of 2022-23.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mets' Tomas Nido: Riding pine for matinee

Nido isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Nido is out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games during Saturday's matinee. Patrick Mazeika is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
QUEENS, NY

