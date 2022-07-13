ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Day Arlo sales 2022: Essential camera, Pro 4, & more deals

By Maren Estrada
 2 days ago
When it comes to wire-free home security cameras, there are plenty of options out there these days. Blink is a popular one, of course, and other brands have hopped on the bandwagon. But Arlo is still considered by many to be the best of the best. And that’s why we definitely need to show you all the Prime Day Arlo sales available in 2022.

For Prime Day, prices start at $99.99 for the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera. That matches this popular model’s lowest price yet. Additionally, other popular cameras like the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Ultra 2 have even bigger discounts.

In this roundup, we’ll show you all the best Prime Day Arlo camera deals that are available right now.

Prime Day Arlo camera sales 2022

To start things off, the popular Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell is on sale with a discount. This is a must-have for any Arlo user. In fact, there’s only one reason an Arlo user shouldn’t get that model.

Plenty of people will opt for the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell instead!

People think the wire-free model is great because you can connect it to your existing doorbell wiring if you want. Or, if you want the simplest installation possible, you can just mount it and connect wirelessly.

In either case, you get wonderful high-quality video and all the features that make Arlo great. We’ve been testing this model ourselves and we’re definitely impressed.

The bigger discounts among Amazon’s Prime Day Arlo camera deals are on cameras. And there’s no Arlo camera that’s more affordable than the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera.

Prices start at just $99.99 during Prime Day 2022. Or, you can get a 3-pack for $249.99. That’s a huge $100 discount!

Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Ultra 2 deals

The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight is probably the most sought-after model out there right now. Many people tend to avoid this model though because it normally costs $200 for just one camera.

With Amazon’s Prime Day Arlo camera sales, however, you can get one for much less. Pick up an Arlo Pro 4 2-pack and they’re $165 per camera!

There are plenty of other great Prime Day Arlo camera deals available right now, too.

And finally, the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight has a $50 discount right now. It’s still pricey at $249.99, but that’s the price you pay if you want the best of the best.

