Illinois State

Governor Pritzker signs COVID-19 mandate rollback

By Danny Connolly
 2 days ago

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order Wednesday, relaxing state guidance on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

“As we continue to move toward living with this virus, my administration will relax some requirements while continuing to protect the most vulnerable,” Pritzker said.

Among the changes includes not ending the vaccine requirement for students and faculty in higher education, as well as emergency services.

“As we move into this next phase, we are building on the success of our campus leaders, staff, faculty, and students over the past two years in keeping our campuses safe, said Ginger Ostro, Executive Director of the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

Vaccine mandates will still be in effect for daycares, K-12 schools, state-run congregate facilities like veteran’s homes and correctional facilities, and healthcare sites.

The requirements of testing for unvaccinated healthcare workers have also changed to depend on their county transmission rate.

For unvaccinated workers at long-term care facilities, they will need to be tested weekly at “moderate” transmission levels and twice a week for “severe” transmission levels.

Unvaccinated workers at healthcare sites certified by Center For Medicaid and Medicare Services will only need to test weekly when their county transmission is ranked as “high”.

Comments / 57

Alison C
2d ago

that's great. considering I spent 2 years in covid and laid off for not being vaccinated. now..... we the unvaccinated won't get hired and hasn't because most facilities doesn't want to pay for the testing. 🤯🤯🤮

Reply(20)
21
TrueAmerican2021
2d ago

Something tells me that you are going to have alot of free time on your hands come November JB… get ready for the lawsuits you’re going to have to deal with if you even think about continuing with “mandates” for teachers, students, healthcare workers, Etc. Your days left in office are numbered. Continue this and you’ll be regretting the repercussions later.

Reply(7)
38
Mike Welge
2d ago

This Abusive government can just leave now, we as the people can run this state with out Fatboy, because he has no power over US!!!!!!!! P.O.S!!!!!!!!

Reply
13
