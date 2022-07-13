Governor Pritzker signs COVID-19 mandate rollback

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order Wednesday, relaxing state guidance on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

“As we continue to move toward living with this virus, my administration will relax some requirements while continuing to protect the most vulnerable,” Pritzker said.

Among the changes includes not ending the vaccine requirement for students and faculty in higher education, as well as emergency services.

“As we move into this next phase, we are building on the success of our campus leaders, staff, faculty, and students over the past two years in keeping our campuses safe, ” said Ginger Ostro, Executive Director of the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

Vaccine mandates will still be in effect for daycares, K-12 schools, state-run congregate facilities like veteran’s homes and correctional facilities, and healthcare sites.

The requirements of testing for unvaccinated healthcare workers have also changed to depend on their county transmission rate.

For unvaccinated workers at long-term care facilities, they will need to be tested weekly at “moderate” transmission levels and twice a week for “severe” transmission levels.

Unvaccinated workers at healthcare sites certified by Center For Medicaid and Medicare Services will only need to test weekly when their county transmission is ranked as “high”.

