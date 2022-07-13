ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 46 Charlotte

Hickory official took wine-tasting tours as kickbacks for contracts: US Attorney

By Jesse Ullmann
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJeCh_0gefMTlR00

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Hickory official took kickbacks such as wine-tasting tours and sports events that influenced his decision on awarding county contracts to area businesses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Wednesday.

66-year-old Hickory resident Barry Edwards was sentenced to a year in prison and a year of supervised release after pleading guilty to taking bribes.

Court records show that from 2012 to 2018 Edwards and an unnamed contractor devised a scheme involving Catawba County government contracts. Edwards at the time was the Director of Utilities and Engineering in the county and had the authority to award contracts on behalf of the county government.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Edwards awarded contracts to three businesses and received kickbacks including wine-tasting tours, sporting events, and expensive meals totaling over $30,000 that influenced his decisions, records showed.

The court has issued a $30,000 money judgment against Edwards.

Comments / 1

Related
WCNC

Gov. Cooper, Stein call for stricter gun laws in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police chiefs from around North Carolina met Monday with Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein to discuss gun violence, and to share a laundry list of police force needs. The chiefs said their departments are struggling to recruit and retain quality officers and to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Rowan County auto manufacturer to shut down, leaving more than 80 people jobless

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — A Rowan County auto manufacturer is closing after 31 years, leaving 81 people without jobs, the China Grove town manager confirmed. Hitachi Metals North Carolina in China Grove will lay off workers starting Sept. 30, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice sent to the state. Those workers will be paid and get benefits through their termination date.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. woman to serve up to 6.2 years prison for financial exploitation of her mother-in-law

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In June, Kim Yost Fraley of Rowan County was found guilty of three counts of exploitation of an older adult. On Friday, she learned that she would be going to prison for sentences of 16 to 29 months for each of the two class F felonies, and six to 17 months for the class H felony, meaning Fraley will serve between 3.2 and 6.2 years in prison.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Contracts#Kickbacks#Wine#Qc News Alerts
WSOC Charlotte

Big-name tenant marks latest win for Gaston County industrial park

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Another big-name tenant has landed at a large industrial park in Gaston County. The U.S. Postal Service confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal that it plans to open a new facility in that county. Sources have told CBJ that USPS will occupy a building at Gateway85, NorthPoint Development’s 365-acre industrial park between Gastonia and Lowell. USPS is expected to take a completed building of over 620,000 square feet at the park.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Food Lion honors long-term employees

SALISBURY – Food Lion recently said nearly 300 of its associates will be celebrating 30 or more years of service with the company including five long-term associates from stores in the Mount Airy area. “Recognizing associates who have shared their gifts and talents with Food Lion and nourished their...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
power98fm.com

Family Eats Then Robs Shelby Waffle House

Honey, I read this story and said what in the rap sheet is going in here. A family from Texas rolled into Shelby, ate at the Waffle House, then robbed it. These folks here honey were not playing with Waffle House. They had recently committed a crime in Louisiana allegedly. They came into Shelby and apparently they were super hungry. Word was, they sat down and wolfed their food down. Then boom! Here comes the blicky. One of the alleged suspects then told all the employees give it up. That right there took me out. They then sped off in two different cars with Texas plates. I don’t know what they were going through, but we are gonna pray for them.
SHELBY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina man sent to prison for $2.5M tax fraud

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina man is going to prison following his conviction stemming from a $2.5 million tax fraud scheme based on the preparation and filing of false tax returns, according to federal prosecutors. Court documents and statements said Joseph Octave, 49, of Charlotte was the leader of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Atrium will unveil plans for new hospital at tonight’s Town Board meeting

July 18. By Dave Vieser. Renderings of the new Atrium Cornelius Hospital will be unveiled during a special presentation tonight at the Town Board meeting. Atrium has already received a Certificate of Need for a 160,000 square-foot hospital with 30 beds on 97 acres—the former Augustalee property—on the west side of Statesville Road (Hwy. 21) south of the intersection with Bailey Road.
CORNELIUS, NC
WFAE

Proposed Gaston lithium mine gets more time to submit data

State mining officials have given Piedmont Lithium another six months to complete studies required for approval of a permit for the company's proposed lithium mine in northern Gaston County. Piedmont wants to build the 1,500-acre mine and processing operation east of Cherryville, to supply lithium for electric vehicle batteries. The...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Taylorsville Times

Drug dealer sentenced to 20 years

A man who operated an auto detailing business in Taylorsville has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term in a Federal drug case. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced Larry Elwood Steptoe, 41, of Hickory, NC, to 20 years in prison and five years of supervised release for distributing narcotics, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in June?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of June, according to data pulled July 14 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy