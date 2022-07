SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk police are trying to track down whoever is responsible for a shots fired incident on July 9. The investigation revealed that the suspect or suspects in this case discharged a firearm in the 100 block of North Saratoga Street around 1:30 a.m. that day. The gunfire damaged several vehicles and buildings, but police said there were no injuries reported.

