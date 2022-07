Napa’s Model Bakery, best known for its fluffy English muffins made famous by Oprah Winfrey, is heading to Walnut Creek. On Friday, Model Bakery announced on Instagram it has plans to debut its first Bay Area store outside Napa County. The forthcoming store is expected to open at 1315 N Main St. in the former space of shuttered La Fogata restaurant, as first shared by Walnut Creek Magazine.

NAPA, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO