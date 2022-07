San Diegans will be getting a notice with their water bill alerting them of a public hearing in the fall, their rates may be going up again. Come 2023, San Diegans might be paying more every time they turn on their faucet, flush the toilet or water their lawns. That’s because San Diego’s city council unanimously approved a proposal to send out notices in September for a public hearing to adjust water rates. It’s the first step before an increase. Under this proposal the rate could go up by as much as 3%.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO