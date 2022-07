ELKO – A former accountant for Elko County has been given a suspended prison sentence but will serve six months in jail after pleading guilty to theft by conversion. Sara E. Steninger, 32, was also ordered to pay more than $67,000 in restitution to the county. She was arrested in December after investigators accused her of diverting payments to her personal bank account over the past three years.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO