ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Hot to end the week, begin the next, weather service says

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Expect a hot end to the week, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures around 100....

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Ahead of possible storms, Kansans warned to stay safe from lightning

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of possible storms over the weekend, Kansans have been given tips about how to stay safe from lightning strikes. Douglas County Emergency Management said on Friday, July 15, that there is no place outdoors that is safe from a lightning strike. The only safe place from lightning is inside a building or an enclosed vehicle.
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

Heat advisories for Friday; indices to reach 101-109

Heat advisories have been issued for much of Kansas on Friday, including all counties in our area. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSNT

Several days of high heat expected across Northeast Kansas

A southerly breeze will pick up speed Thursday afternoon which will allow for a lot more moisture to make its way into northeast Kansas. That means that heat and humidity will return with a vengeance. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s. Heat index values will be even warmer so be sure to keep water and shade close by!
ENVIRONMENT
KSN News

Kansas energy customers stuck with bill after winter storm, cost may vary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas energy customers racked by sky-high energy costs during last year’s winter storm are now stuck with the bill.  Kansas Evergy Central customers will be paying back $122 million extra in a settlement approved by the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC). This will reflect on their bills as an additional $2.82 every […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
voiceofmuscatine.com

Kansas winter wheat harvest is wrapping up with a set of surprising yields

Kansas winter wheat harvest is wrapping up with a set of surprising yields. A grain merchandiser in Eastern Kansas says winter wheat harvest has wrapped up in his area. “Yields were outstanding. Overall, it was a really, good smooth wheat harvest.”. Chad Mustain with Beachner Grain Inc in Parsons tells...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Public health advisories issued for Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KDHE updates blue-green algae warning for Kansas lakes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Five Kansas lakes have been lifted from blue-green algae advisories, but the advisory remains for some lakes. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released updated advisories on Thursday. Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County, remain in a hazard status. A Hazard...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

High risk of West Nile in 4 Kansas regions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansans are being warned that the West Nile virus is active in four Kansas regions. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), north-central, south-central, northeast, and southeast Kansas are at a high-risk warning for West Nile virus infections (WNV). Northwest and southwest...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#National Weather Service
Salina Post

KDHE issues high-risk warning in our area for West Nile virus

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a high-risk warning for West Nile virus infections (WNV) for north-central, south-central, northeast and southeast Kansas. Northwest and southwest Kansas are at moderate risk for WNV infections. West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness...
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

New event venue on Kansas State Fair fairgrounds approved

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair will soon have a new million-dollar addition on its grounds. The State Fair Board approved the plans for the new "Foundation Event Venue", a new bar and event venue, earlier this week. The Kansas Fairground Foundation, a non-profit, came up with the idea.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Most of Kansas at high risk for West Nile virus, KDHE says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a high-risk warning for West Nile virus infections for north-central, south-central, northeast and southeast regions of the state. West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the continental United States, the KDHE said. It...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Great Bend Post

Day 18, Final Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

This is day 18 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. Combines are cutting the last few fields in north central Kansas as producers put their final touches on the 2022...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Special hunting applications open for Kansans

KANSAS (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is accepting applications for the 2022-23 “Special Hunts” season. The KDWP’s “Special Hunts” include lands that are not normally open for unrestricted hunting. This includes KDWP-managed properties, refuges, Walk-in Hunting Access areas, city and county properties.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas City resident hopes closing ‘Bank of KDOT’ will improve safety of Interstate 70 tight curve

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As Interstate 70 exits Kansas and enters Missouri, a tight right-angle curve is a sight of many accidents over the years, Leo Eilts has witnessed. Eilts, a resident of the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas, bought a building 16 years ago with a fantastic view overlooking the point where the Kansas and Missouri river meet. He quickly found his building offered a less pleasant view of accidents along that harrowing curve and fixed his security cameras on the point.
KANSAS CITY, KS
eenews.net

Kansas town taps ranch water 70 miles away, ignites legal fight

There’s a practice in the High Plains when drought sets in and shallow wells run dry. It’s called “water mining,” and it involves tapping deep aquifers to keep kitchen faucets and farm irrigators running. Now two small west-central Kansas cities — Hays and Russell — are...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Daughter of the Capital City crowned Miss Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A daughter of the Capital City has been crowned Miss Kansas and will go on to compete for Miss America in Orlando over Thanksgiving. The National American Miss Pageant says Katelyn Burks has been crowned 2022 National American Miss Kansas after the pageant was held between July 8 and 10.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy