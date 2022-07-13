Hot to end the week, begin the next, weather service says
Expect a hot end to the week, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures around 100....salinapost.com
Expect a hot end to the week, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures around 100....salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0