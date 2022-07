This is the emotional moment a woman was finally reunited with her daughter after 50 yearsITV. When Hazel Chick’s Moroccan husband took their 18-month-old daughter Sanae to Morocco, the husband returned four weeks later and claimed that he had “given” the daughter away to his childless sister. Never did the husband talk to Hazel Chick nor did have a permission giving away their daughter to his sister. However, 50 years later, mother and daughter were reunited after Sanae found out the people who raised her were not her biological parents.

