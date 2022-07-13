Special Weather Statement issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Oak Mountain State Park Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Shelby The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Shelby County in central Alabama * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pelham, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hoover, Alabaster, Pelham, Helena, Chelsea, Columbiana, Indian Springs Village, Riverchase, Oak Mountain State Park, Oak Mountain Amphitheater, Ballantrae, Camp Branch, Saddle Lake Farms, Siluria, Bounds Lake and Saginaw. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO