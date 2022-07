Morning rain ran around the region Friday morning and managed to dump three inches on Hinckley. High pressure then brought sunshine in the afternoon. On Saturday, a trough of lower pressure to the west will try to bring a 20% chance of afternoon showers. That will be followed by a return to sunshine on Sunday. That solar energy will help heat us up to near 90 degrees on Monday. After that, we’ll fall closer to 80 which is still warm than normal so technically we can say a warm spell will be with us for the week ahead.

DULUTH, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO