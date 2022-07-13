ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira Infinite Canvas unveils new “railroad-themed” mural

By Jacob Matthews
WETM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Community Arts of Elmira’s Elmira Infinite Canvas and the City of Elmira joined together on Wednesday, July 13th to unveil the city’s latest mural: The Phoebe Snow. The Phoebe Snow was a passenger train (c. 1949-1967) whose route ran from Hoboken, New...

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM

Street Painting Festival returns to Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Elmira Street Painting Festival returns to the downtown area this weekend. Shows will last from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, July 16th and from 10 AM to 4 PM on Sunday, July 17th. According to Elmira Downtown Development, the annual Elmira...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Chemung, NY
Elmira, NY
Entertainment
City
Elmira, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Elmira, NY
Government
The Whale 99.1 FM

Western Southern Tier Town Plastered With Racist Flyers

The Associated Press reports three people are being charged with hate crimes for allegedly blanketing a small Steuben County city with white supremacist pamphlets. Hornell Police Chief T.J. Murray posted this week on social media that the racist, anti-Semitic literature was left at locations including a synagogue and a largely Black church in the western Southern Tier community.
HORNELL, NY
FL Radio Group

Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards Earns Governor’s Cup; Keuka Lake Winery wins “Winery of the Year”

Two Finger Lakes wineries took home two of the most prestigious awards announced Tuesday night at the 36th annual New York Wine Classic. It was a tie for the top award, the Governor’s Cup. Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards on Seneca Lake won for its Solera Sherry along with Wolffer Estate Vineyards on Long Island for its Diosa Lake-Harvest. “Winery of the Year” went to Weis Vineyards on Keuka Lake in Hammondsport.
DRINKS
WETM 18 News

Steuben County holds meeting to discuss EMS services

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Safety and Corrections Committee is holding a special meeting tonight to discuss volunteer EMS services in the county. The main topic at this meeting will be the 2021 EMS Services Delivery Report, which concluded that medical agencies in Steuben County are struggling to make calls, and that […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Snow
WETM 18 News

Traveling zoo coming to Troy Fair

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – A traveling zoo exhibit will make its way through Bradford County later month, giving kids the chance to see a variety of climbing, flying and slithering critters up close in person. Cool Zoo—a Florida-based organization that describes itself as an educational, non-profit, and conservationist wildlife exhibit—will be at the Troy Fair […]
TROY, PA
FL Radio Group

Catharine Valley Trail Undergoing Resurfacing

The Catharine Valley Trail Improvement Project, which aims to remedy erosion and resurface nearly 8,000 feet of the trail at its southern end, is underway and expected to be completed by fall. The project is a collaborative effort between New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation and the Friends of the Catharine Valley Trail (FCVT), with funding from the New York State Park and Trail Partnership Grants and New York’s Environmental Protection Fund. The Park and Trail Partnership Grants are administered by Parks & Trails New York, in partnership with the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Additional funding was provided by the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes, with in-kind support from the Chemung Soil & Water Conservation District and GST BOCES.
LIFESTYLE
FL Radio Group

Navy Boats On Seneca Lake and the Canals-It’s Only a Drill

Don’t be surprised this weekend if you see Navy boats on Seneca Lake, the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, the Seneca River, and the Erie Canal. Two New York Naval Militia patrol boats and 35 Naval Militia members will conduct emergency response exercises on Seneca Lake and Alexandria Bay tomorrow and Saturday using the Boy Scout Camp Babcock-Hovey, as its home base.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
WETM

Big innings lead Elmira past Utica

The Pios had three big innings at the plate in their win at home on Friday night. Elmira Heights comic shop hosts book signing for …. Elmira man indicted for gas station robbery, threatening. Two arrested in Bath for attempted child rape; police …. Steuben County man arrested on child...
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Community Arts#Elmira Infinite Canvas
WETM 18 News

Dairy Queen coming to Big Flats later this year

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A popular ice cream and fast food chain is opening in Big Flats later this year, according to town officials. Dairy Queen, the chain known for its signature “Blizzard” sundaes, will be coming to County Route 64, Big Flats Town Supervisor Edward Fairbrother and Deputy Supervisor Lee Giammichele confirmed on […]
BIG FLATS, NY
Newswatch 16

Family asks for help to find Leo the leopard

BRACKNEY, Pa. — Every kid has a favorite stuffed animal, and 8-year-old Nokomis Shirey of Susquehanna County is no exception. For Nokomis, it was Leo. Back in June, Nokomis made the trip down to Florida to visit her dad for the summer. When she realized Leo the leopard was left behind in Brackney.
BRACKNEY, PA
The Ithaca Voice

Three people saved off of Cayuga Lake after sailboat overturns

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—Three people were brought back to shore uninjured Wednesday evening after a reported sailboating accident around 7 p.m. Three fire departments responded to the incident, which started with a report of a sailboat in distress in the middle of Cayuga Lake, according to Ithaca Fire Department spokesperson Jim Wheal.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsChannel 36

Lansing Biker on a Mission to Change His Community

LANSING, N.Y. (WENY) -- There is a Lansing man on a bike with a mission to change his community. Jay Dietershagen, a biker, rode 1,500 miles to raise money for food insecurity. He worked with Future Farmers of America to raise funds for food pantries in the Lansing area. “We...
LANSING, NY
WETM

Senior Send-Off – Odessa-Montour's Mackenzie Cannon

It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision. Senior Send-Off – Odessa-Montour’s Mackenzie Cannon. Elmira Heights comic shop hosts book signing for …. Dairy Queen coming to Big Flats later this year. Elmira man indicted for gas station robbery, threatening.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WETM 18 News

Dozens gather for pro-choice protest in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Organizers and participants gathered at Wisner park Wednesday evening to continue battling the topic of abortion rights in the U.S. Dozens of women and men of all ages stood at the busy intersection of W. Church and N. Main Street with a multitude of signs, and their voices, protesting the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade.
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy