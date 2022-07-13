ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf Administration supports LGBTQ+ celebrations across the state

By James Wesser
 2 days ago
A Progress Pride flag and rainbow flags are seen at the Stonewall National Monument, the first US national monument dedicated to LGBTQ history and rights, marking… Read More

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, July 13, the Wolf administration announced 17 recipients of the Pa. Pride Community Grant program which supports LGBTQ+ festivals and events throughout the commonwealth through Sept. 2022.

The PA Pride Community Grant Program reaffirms our commitment to bringing visibility to the LGBTQ+ community and creating a more inclusive commonwealth,” Carrie Fischer Lepore, Deputy Secretary for Marketing, Tourism, and Film with the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) said. “Uplifting events and festivals that celebrate belonging, accessibility and inclusion sends the message that in Pennsylvania, all are welcome to pursue their happiness.”

This has been the first year for the Pride Community Grant Program, which was established by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office in partnership with the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition, an organization committed to building a supportive and enriching community abundant in opportunities for LGBTQ+ individuals.

“The Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition was honored to partner with the Pennsylvania Tourism Office in the administration of these grants. This opportunity directly affirms the Wolf Administration’s commitment to creating a Pennsylvania free from discrimination and bringing visibility and celebration to all communities,” said Todd Snovel, Development Consultant with the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition.

A total of $90,000 is being awarded through the grant [program to events that align with the priorities of celebration, belonging, and increasing local promotion.

The 17 recipients of the 2022 PA Pride Community Grant are listed below.

  • Carlisle Pride Festival – $6,000
  • Central PA Pride Festival – $10,000
  • Centre Support Network (State College Pride Festival) – $7,000
  • Common Wheel Queer Ride – $1,300
  • Gettysburg Pride Festival – $8,000
  • Hedgerow Theatre Space for All Day – $3,000
  • Hoyt Arts Center Queer Color Run – $1,000
  • Lancaster Changemakers LGBT Film Festival – $2,500
  • Lancaster Pride Festival – $2,600
  • Lebo Pride Festival – $2,500
  • Lehigh Valley Pride Festival – $12,000
  • Pocono Chamber of Commerce Pride Celebration – $2,600
  • Rainbow Rose Center (York Pride Festival) – $8,000
  • Reading Pride Festival – $10,000
  • Schuylkill Pride Festival – $2,000
  • Souderton Area Pride Festival – $1,500
  • Washington PA Pride Festival – $10,000

