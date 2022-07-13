ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City-area barbecue, a favorite of Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye,’ is for sale for $600K

By Joyce Smith
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
Jones Bar-B-Q, a local women-owned barbecue and favorite of Neflix’s “Queer Eye,” is for sale.

Owners and sisters Mary “Shorty” Jones and Deborah “Little” Jones have been barbecuing for decades, taking over from their father, who started the business in 1970.

They couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday but in a statement they confirmed that the business is for sale.

The Fab Five of “Queer Eye” visiting with sisters Deborah and Mary Jones, barbecue pitmasters. Christopher Smith Netflix

The 1,300-square-foot building and equipment at 6706 Kaw Drive in Kansas City, Kansas, are listed for $600,000.

“Business is still doing really well but now they are just looking to retire,” said Daniel Brocato, vice president at Block & Co. Inc. Realtors, which has the listing.

It will remain open until a new owner takes over. The sisters will then help with training and recipes. Their menu includes beef, ham, turkey, pork, burnt ends, sausage and ribs.

A sampling of barbecue meats from Jones Bar-B-Q. Sauce is usually served over the meat though it’s on the side here. File photo

The sisters had operated out of a tiny taco hut. Then “Queer Eye” swooped in. The show reconfigured the kitchen, added a distinct storefront and a larger patio, and helped them market their sauce.

Business boomed with the national attention. They even added a barbecue vending machine to keep up with demand.

Fans also bought thousands of bottles of their sauce. They are not selling the sauce business or the sausage recipe.

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

