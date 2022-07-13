ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson neighbors heard multiple gunshots in shooting that injured 2 kids

By Thao Ta
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjL2g_0gefHb3Q00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are searching for the suspects who shot an 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl on Bienville Drive on Tuesday, July 12.

Neighbors said they heard between two to five gunshots. Police said the two victims were playing basketball in front of their home when the drive-by shooting happened.

A nine-year-old neighbor said he often plays with the 11-year-old boy who was injured in the shooting.

“I heard two different guns. I was in my room on my phone,” the nine-year-old said.

Police: Suspect shot while trying to steal unmarked Jackson police vehicle

“I was inside doing my homework, then I heard four or five. Then I saw a white car flew past my house so fast, and that was something serious. I said, ‘Something must be going on.’ And then I heard the boy down there say, ‘Get out the way, move,’ and stuff. That’s what I heard,” said Jonarius Taylor, who lives in the area.

Police said the suspects’ vehicle, a white Honda Accord, was later found abandoned at Wood Village Apartments.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

