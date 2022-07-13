ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Electric scooters could soon be tooling around Edenton

By Tyler Newman Chowan Herald
 2 days ago
Bird, a Los Angeles-based electric scooter company, is proposing to bring the low-speed vehicles to Edenton. Contributed Photo

EDENTON — Residents and visitors could soon be tooling around town on electric scooters if Edenton officials agree to permit their use on town streets.

Bird Territory Manager Chris Stockwell and Chowan County Tourism Development Director Erienne Dickman recently gave Edenton Town Council a half-hour presentation on e-scooters.

Founded in 2017, Los Angles-based Bird is a leader in the new micromobility industry which includes low-speed vehicles like electric bikes, scooters, skateboards, shared bicycles and electric pedal assisted bicycles used for short distances.

Bird specializes in rentable electric scooters, or e-scooters, that can be located, unlocked and paid for with a smartphone app. Local businesses and individuals can partner with Bird to host and manage the scooters at no cost to the town of Edenton.

“We want to create a solution where people can park and not get back into the cars on a multi-trip basis, which is popular in other tourist-oriented towns that are like Edenton,” Stockwell said.

Stockwell said scooters are ideal for one- to two-mile trips. They’re conducive to navigating downtown districts, getting to work without having to hop in the car, or riding to a restaurant from home.

In the last year, Bird has signed up 172 new partner cities. The closest to Edenton is Newport News, Virginia. Others include Kinston, Durham, Charlotte, Matthews and Gastonia.

“We are on par to add about that many cities again this year,” Stockwell said.

The average Bird scooter has a 5.8-hour recharge time for its 36-volt battery. It has a 35-mile range and reaches a top speed of 15 mph.

Stockwell said Bird’s e-scooter riders must follow and obey regular traffic rules the same way persons riding bikes and mopeds must.

E-scooters also are restricted to operating zones, which are geofenced. That means if an e-scooter leaves a certain block-by-block area, it slowly powers to a stop. The e-scooter’s operating zones are displayed on the smartphone app.

E-scooters are managed by a local fleet manager who is based in the area. The manager distributes the e-scooters to various locations, relocates them out of harm’s way and collects them for recharging.

For each ride, there’s a $1 unlock fee. Riders then pay a fee for each minute they’re in use with the average ride costing about $5 to $6, Stockwell said.

Injuries reported as a result of using a Bird scooter are around the same level as reported bicycle incidents, Stockwell said.

Between 2017 and 2020 however, at least 71 fatalities were associated with micromobility products such as e-scooters, although that reporting is still incomplete.

Councilman Craig Miller asked whether it’s safe to use e-scooters at night.

“All of our scooters meet the requirements set by (the N.C. Department of Transportation) for day and night use,” Stockwell replied. “That includes headlights and taillights that meet a 500-600 foot range and reflectors on the side.”

Miller also asked if the Bird smartphone app would be available only to iPhone users. Stockwell assured him the app is available across phone platforms.

Councilman Hackney High expressed concern about mis-parked scooters and speed limits in downtown Edenton.

Stockwell noted the fleet manager would be responsible for relocating any mis-parked scooters and that riders are required to photograph their scooter’s location when they’re finished riding. He also noted that scooters parked in dangerous or unsafe locations can be flagged for pickup.

Regarding the speed limits downtown, Stockwell said that in addition to no-ride zones, “slow zones” can be established as well, limiting the speed of e-scooters.

“Most issues can be rectified rather quickly,” Stockwell told the council.

In response to a question from Councilman Aaron Coston, Stockwell said around 50 e-scooters could be deployed to a local fleet manager, provided they had permission from Edenton officials.

However, not all 50 would be on the road at once. Between a third and half the scooters would be charging at any given time.

Mayor Jimmy Stallings asked Stockwell about insurance coverage.

“Yes, we indemnify all city partners if they ask us to and add them as additional insured to Bird’s policy,” Stockwell replied. “We are happy to do that, it has become almost routine.”

Stockwell told council that a fleet manager and local partners would not be identified until Edenton ordinances are in approved and in effect permitting e-scooter operation on town streets.

Town officials appeared pleased with Stockwell’s presentation.

“I don’t see any negatives about this, it looks positive,” Stallings said.

Councilors asked Town Manager Corey Gooden to devise a list of pros and cons for the scooter service if council were to craft an ordinance permitting e-scooters in Edenton.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
