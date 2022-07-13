2 shot, 1 dead on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Indy’s east side on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched on report of a person shot at 4:55 p.m. to an apartment complex located at the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue, a neighborhood near Emerson and 21st Street.

Police confirmed two adult males were found on scene. One was pronounced dead, according to authorities, while the other was transported to a hospital in stable but serious condition.

Police said the deceased man was found outside. He has been identified as Vincent Lovett Clifton, Jr, 38.

No one is in custody at this time, according to police.

No additional information has been released at this time as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.