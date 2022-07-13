Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation Launches Back-to-School Initiative to Fund 12,000 Backpacks

Back in March, 2020 all of the casinos in Las Vegas (and Nevada) were forced to close temporarily. When casinos reopened a few months later a number of properties remain shuttered, however almost all of them have come back. In the early days hotels like Tropicana, Park MGM and Bally’s remained closed, but the Strip came back to full force and even casinos like Palms and Buffalo Bill’s have now reopened.

