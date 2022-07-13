ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation Launches Back-to-School Initiative to Fund 12,000 Backpacks

By admin
vegas24seven.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation Launches. Back-to-School Initiative to Fund 12,000 Backpacks. LVMPD Foundation partners with LVMPD Office of Community Engagement. to benefit local students in Southern Nevada. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation and the LVMPD Office of Community Engagement launch its 2022 Back-to-School drive...

www.vegas24seven.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Clark County still at ‘high’ COVID-19 community level, according to CDC

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County remains at “high” community level for COVID-19, according to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And almost half the counties in Nevada have reached that designation, especially in the northwest portion of the state. Neighboring Nye and Lincoln counties remain at “medium” community level, along with California’s Inyo and San Bernardino counties. Most of Arizona is at “high” community level.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Leader Closes 3 Casinos, Plans Huge Expansion

In Las Vegas, it often seems like bigger is better. Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report certainly seem to subscribe to that logic. The three biggest players on the Las Vegas strip seem to go for spectacle and grandeur in building properties that make normal hotels look tiny.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8 News Now

Stabbing closes portion of W. Desert Inn Road, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police closed a portion of West Desert Inn Road east of South Torrey Pines Drive Sunday morning to investigate a stabbing. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in an email said they responded to what was “originally believed to be some sort of fatal accident,” but that they were looking into a stabbing […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

3 Las Vegas Casinos To Be Demolished! What’s Happening, Why & The History of Texas Station & Fiestas

Back in March, 2020 all of the casinos in Las Vegas (and Nevada) were forced to close temporarily. When casinos reopened a few months later a number of properties remain shuttered, however almost all of them have come back. In the early days hotels like Tropicana, Park MGM and Bally’s remained closed, but the Strip came back to full force and even casinos like Palms and Buffalo Bill’s have now reopened.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nonprofit Organization#Southern Nevada#Charity#The Lvmpd Foundation
KDRV

Josephine County approved, Jackson & Klamath Counties blue, waiting

SALEM & JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's drug decriminalization oversight council is adding Josephine County to the State's list of counties with approved Behavioral Health Resource Networks (BHRN) for support of Oregon Measure 110 -- and support from its funding. A BHRN is a drug addiction treatment and recovery program...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KTNV 13 Action News

Map shows why rent prices in parts of Las Vegas are higher than others

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local realtor, Joshua Harris, says he always advises renters to have a game plan to buy, as rent prices will always rise. According to rentcafe.com, some of the most expensive areas to rent in Las Vegas are Summerlin Village, Red Rock, and Centennial Hills. On the other side, least expensive areas include the Downtown area, Northwest area, and the Arts District.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nye County officials warn Pahrump residents of fake fine letters

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with the Nye County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Postal Service are warning Pahrump residents of fake letters being mailed out claiming to be from the county. The Sheriff's Office says the letters are sent to Pahrump area homes and property owners threatening financial...
PAHRUMP, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy