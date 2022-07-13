DNA leads to arrest of accused rapist in 2018 and 2019 sexual assaults in Raleigh

Raleigh police arrested a man accused of assaulting three women, including two in Raleigh in 2018 and 2019, after connecting him to a 2006 case in Greenville, N.C., according to a news release Wednesday.

Kevin Earl Parker, 46, was charged July 8 with rape and other offenses after detectives developed a DNA profile based on genetic material collected from the victims, according to the Police Department.

In the first Raleigh case, police responded to a home on Beacon Village Drive on Nov. 3, 2018. A 49-year-old woman told police her attacker had broken in through her sliding glass door.

“The victim tried to fight off the suspect, but he indicated he was armed with a knife and fled the scene on foot after committing the crime,” according to a Police Department news release.

In the years that followed, detectives worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and connected Parker to a 2006 case from Greenville, N.C., the release stated.

A third case involving the same suspect was reported in April 2019 on Shellbrook Court in Raleigh.

In the Beacon Village Drive case, Parker is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree forcible sex offense, according to the news release.

In the Shellbrook Court case, he is charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree forcible sex offense.

The Greenville Police Department may file additional charges against Parker, who is being held at the Wake County Correctional Facility.